Motto Mortgage Vice President Named 2021 HousingWire Marketing Leader

DENVER, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage is pleased to announce that Kelly Gill, vice president of marketing and advertising for Motto Franchising, LLC and wemlo SM, has been selected as an inaugural HousingWire Marketing Leader. This new award recognizes the 50 most creative and influential marketing minds in the real estate and mortgage industries.

" Kelly Gill is the force behind one of the leading cross-functional marketing departments in the mortgage industry."

Gill's extensive experience in the mortgage industry has given her unique insight into what's important to mortgage brokerages and loan originators. For the last three years, Gill has been an integral part of the Motto Franchising and wemlo executive leadership teams, helping steer the first-of-their-kind brands through immense growth.

"Cool and calm under pressure, Kelly Gill is the force behind one of the leading cross-functional marketing departments in the mortgage industry. Most importantly, Kelly is a leader who creates more leaders. We are lucky to have her as a member of our organization and congratulate her on this major achievement," said Ward Morrison, president of Motto Franchising.

The 2021 Marketing Leaders were selected by HousingWire's Selection Committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, client impact and personal success over the course of their careers. These stand-out professionals are made up of strategic and creative marketing executives who demonstrate leadership by continuously growing, leading and motivating high-performing marketing teams.

"The housing sector is driven by sales and marketing agility and execution. The successful market-share leaders consistently demonstrate a commitment to marketing strategy, superior communication and a passion for the technology that builds relationships and closes transactions," said HW Media CEO Clayton Collins. "The Marketing Leaders award recognizes the CMOs and marketing executives who drive outsized business outcomes, transform brands and make everyone around them better."

The entire 2021 HW Marketing Leader award winner list can be found on HousingWire.com.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 150 offices open in almost 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's award-winning national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

About wemlo

Wemlo, SM NMLS #1853218, is a technology-focused mortgage loan processing startup that is reshaping the mortgage broker channel. It developed the first cloud service for mortgage brokers, combining third-party loan processing with an all-in-one digital platform. Its product is marketed and sold to mortgage brokerages and loan originators across the country. Wemlo is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, which includes RE/MAX®, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage®, the first national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

