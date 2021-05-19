ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Florida. Motto Mortgage Premier Choice is now open in Orlando and serving all markets throughout the Sunshine State.

Established by Albert Carioti, an entrepreneur with more than 30 years' experience in real estate, Motto Mortgage Premier Choice is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

We are looking to be a game changer in this industry and set ourselves apart from the rest. "With our distinctive one-stop shopping experience for homebuyers, Motto Mortgage Premier Choice offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers and lenders currently operating in central Florida," said Carioti.

Motto Mortgage Premier Choice offers borrowers a streamlined, personalized and guided mortgage experience. The office is open for business at 6801 Wallace Rd., Orlando, FL 32819. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices - because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Premier Choice can be reached at 321-341-4441.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Premier Choice:Motto Mortgage Premier Choice, NMLS # 1992649, is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Florida, located at 6801 Wallace Rd., Orlando, FL 32819. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/premier-choice-orlando/ or call 321-341-4441.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motto-mortgage-premier-choice-now-open-301294584.html

SOURCE Motto Mortgage