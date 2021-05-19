Motto Mortgage Franchise Opens In Plymouth

BOSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Massachusetts. Motto Mortgage Residential is now open in Plymouth and is serving all markets throughout the Bay State.

Established by mortgage expert Michael Tubin, who has more than 18 years of experience in the industry, Motto Mortgage Residential is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage, and is the second Motto Mortgage franchise opened in all of New England.

"Motto Mortgage Residential offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Massachusetts," said Tubin. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Motto Mortgage Residential is open for business in the Historic Post Office Building in Plymouth Center; 6 Main St. Ext., Suite 603. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Tubin will also serve as the mortgage loan originator for the office. With his extensive experience, great satisfaction will be taken helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices - because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Premier Choice can be reached at 321-341-4441.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Residential:Motto Mortgage Residential (NMLS # 2085322) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Massachusetts, located at 6 Main St. Ext., Suite 603 Plymouth, MA 02360.To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/residential-plymouth/ or call 617-504-0013. Michael J. Tubin NMLS #: 41170

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motto-mortgage-franchise-opens-in-plymouth-301294592.html

SOURCE Motto Mortgage