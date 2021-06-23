Motto Mortgage Assurance Now Open In South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in South Carolina. Motto Mortgage Assurance is now open in Lexington and serving all markets throughout the Palmetto State.

Established by Thomas Shumpert, with more than 17 years of experience in real estate, Motto Mortgage Assurance is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"Motto Mortgage Assurance offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Columbia," said Thomas Shumpert. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Erin Haggard will serve as a Vice President and loan originator for the office. With 5+ years of experience, Erin Haggard is a mortgage expert and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

Motto Mortgage Assurance is open for business at 107 Brookside Parkway, Suite 205 in Lexington. A digital mortgage experience is also available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business online.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices - because no loan is one-size-fits-all.

A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Assurance can be reached at 803-500-5082.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Assurance:Motto Mortgage Assurance (OFFICE NMLS # 2137763 is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of SC, located at 107 Brookside Parkway Suite 205 Lexington, SC 29072. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageAssurance.com or call 803-500-5082.

Erin Haggard: NMLS: 1314039

