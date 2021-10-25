Motorola Solutions To Deploy Nationwide Digital Radio Network For Romania's Emergency Services

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that the company will modernize and expand the coverage of the existing nationwide TETRA network in Romania to provide the country's public safety organizations with highly resilient and secure...

Motorola Solutions (MSI) - Get Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MOS) Report today announced that the company will modernize and expand the coverage of the existing nationwide TETRA network in Romania to provide the country's public safety organizations with highly resilient and secure mission-critical communications.

As part of the seven year framework agreement awarded by the Romanian government's Special Telecommunication Service, Motorola Solutions will install 800 TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) base stations across the country. The new digital radio technology will support all police, fire, ambulance and national security services with trusted, reliable communications that will enhance collaboration across front line teams as they serve and protect the country's 21 million citizens every day.

The new network will also provide an interconnection between TETRA and broadband through the next-generation, 3GPP standard-compliant mission-critical push-to-talk WAVE solution. This extends the TETRA network to enhance collaboration between teams.

"Communications technology is a critical ally for first responders. Every day they face situations where every second counts and they must be able to collaborate instantly and easily," said Mark Schmidl, senior vice president, Motorola Solutions. "Our TETRA communication solutions are proven and trusted by public safety agencies worldwide and this network will support Romania's emergency services in their mission to deliver the highest levels of public safety."

Motorola Solutions will also provide 24/7 technical support, maintenance, repair and services. As a trusted partner of public safety organizations in Romania for over 25 years, Motorola Solutions has also recently rolled-out body-worn camera and communications deployments with the Romanian Police, Romanian Border Police and Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

