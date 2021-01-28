Motorola Solutions 2020 volunteerism (Photo: Motorola Solutions).

The Motorola Solutions Foundation, the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), today announced more than $12 million granted to charitable organizations in 2020.

"Our Foundation is committed to driving positive change," said Karem Perez, executive director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation. "Its purpose to create safer cities and equitable, thriving communities - where people can truly be their best in the moments that matter - carried more meaning for us than ever before given the challenges the world faced."

The Foundation supported those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical funding for hospitals to purchase personal protective equipment, supporting mental health programs for first responders and aiding teachers and students in underserved communities with virtual learning.

Additionally, the Foundation, which has donated $100 million over the past 10 years to first responders, students, teachers, veterans and community members, allocated the majority of its 2020 grant funding to programs that directly support people of color. Specifically, within technology and engineering education, 82% of funding directly benefited people of color and 62% directly supported females through partnerships with organizations like the National Society of Black Engineers and the Society of Women Engineers.

The Foundation also strengthened its support for the children of fallen first responders, continuing its support of the Enhanced Scholarship Initiative with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) to provide scholarships to qualifying students in need.

"I will be forever grateful for receiving this scholarship from the NFFF," said Cayla Fenwick, a recipient of the Motorola Solutions Foundation's Enhanced Scholarship Initiative. "It has not only lessened the financial burden of my education, but it has also lessened stress and has allowed me to focus on my academics, especially during these difficult times."

In addition to the Foundation's contributions, Motorola Solutions employees found creative ways to give back safely, virtually and in their local communities. During the company's Global Months of Service, a virtual volunteerism competition during September and October, the Foundation awarded volunteer grants based on the number of challenges employees completed, resulting in nearly $135,000 in donations to nonprofit organizations and 14,000 volunteer hours logged. Employees were also incredibly generous with their charitable donations, entering a record number for Foundation matching, which resulted in nearly $1 million in matching gifts through the "Donations for Donors" program.

"When much of the world was forced to shut down, Motorolans rose up in meaningful ways to help those most affected by 2020's unprecedented challenges," said Cynthia Yazdi, chief of staff to the Motorola Solutions Chairman & CEO and senior vice president of Marketing, Communications and the Motorola Solutions Foundation. "We're so proud of the efforts of both our Foundation and employees to make a difference in their communities and around the world."

About The Motorola Solutions Foundation

As the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, the Motorola Solutions Foundation is one of the many ways in which the company lives out its purpose to help people be their best in the moments that matter. The Foundation gives back to the community through strategic grants, employee volunteerism and other community investment initiatives.

