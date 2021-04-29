Motorcycle Law Firm Rides Into The Future

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Karney Law Firm, a motorcycle accident personal injury law firm based in Charlotte NC, is proud to announce that the firm has changed its name to Karney|Clayton, acknowledging the significant contributions of newly promoted Partner, Sean M. Clayton. As Partner, Mr. Clayton will continue to further the firm's longstanding commitment to protecting biker's rights.

Sean focuses his practice on aggressively and professionally representing injured motorcyclists, including catastrophic injures and wrongful death. Sean is an avid rider himself and active in the motorcycle community.

Mr. Clayton received his Juris Doctor from University of North Carolina School of Law (2013) and earned both a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Spanish, Summa Cum Laude, from Appalachian State University. Most recently, Sean was named The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40 and recognized as one of Super Lawyers Rising Stars. These awards are recognitions given to attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence.

"Every lawyer at our law firm rides and has been carefully selected to uphold our reputation for top-tier legal representation for bikers. Sean's commitment to excellence furthers the firm's tradition of aggressive and professional representation in each and every case," said Bob Karney, the firm's owner and founder.

About Karney|Clayton: Karney|Clayton, an established motorcycle accident personal injury law firm, has been representing injured bikers since 1975. With a clear understanding of the obstacles motorcyclists face both on the road and in the courtroom, our attorneys fight for accident victims to receive all that they are entitled to under the law. Protecting bikers throughout the Carolinas with offices in Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh. From accident through recovery, we've got your back.

More information: https://www.karneylaw.com/

