Motorcar Parts Of America's D&V Electronics Selected For NASA Mission To Saturn's Moon Titan

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq:MPAA) today announced its electric vehicle testing company D&V Electronics was selected to provide a power hardware-in-the-loop inverter test system to support the development of the rotor motor controllers for NASA's Dragonfly mission. Terms were not disclosed.

Part of NASA's New Frontiers Program, the Dragonfly mission consists of a large rotorcraft-lander that will explore Saturn's moon Titan. Dragonfly will explore Titan's environment, obtaining material samples to investigate prebiotic chemistry processes. Titan is the largest moon of Saturn, with similar characteristics to Earth's environment - including sand dunes and an Earth-like hydrological cycle of methane clouds, rain, and liquid flowing across the surface.

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, manages the Dragonfly mission for NASA and is designing and building the Dragonfly rotorcraft-lander.

"We are honored that the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory has selected D&V Electronics to be part of such an historic, technically challenging space exploration program," said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

The power hardware-in-the-loop system is a combination of D&V's innovative electric motor emulator and Opal-RT's advanced motor models utilizing NI's (Nasdaq: NATI) real-time system. The combined technologies will validate the performance of the rotor motor controllers for the Dragonfly rotorcraft-lander.

"This project advances our ongoing joint development program relationship with Opal-RT and NI for power hardware-in-the-loop systems focused on the aerospace, automotive and marine markets, and we look forward to other exciting opportunities," said Bill Hardy, chief executive officer of D&V Electronics.

Dragonfly is scheduled to launch in 2027 and reach Titan by 2034. For more information on the Dragonfly mission, please visit: dragonfly.jhuapl.edu

ABOUT D&V ELECTRONICS

Founded in 1997 and acquired by Motorcar Parts of America in 2017, the electrical vehicle testing subsidiary, with customers in more than 80 countries, designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train - providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.dvelectronics.com.

ABOUT MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, turbochargers, and diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

