Motor Control Contactors Market 2021-2025|Featuring ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, And Emerson Electric Co. As Key Market Players|Technavio

The motor control contactors market is expected to grow by USD 148.95 million with a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025, according to a new research report by Technavio. The report also highlights the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market along with detailed insights on the upcoming growth opportunities and challenges for the market players.

Motor Control Contactors Market: Growing demand for motor protection devices

The adoption of drives and motor control systems is increasing in many end-user industries for continuously monitoring devices from facing any productivity losses. Motor control contactors are used for switching a large amount of electrical power in industrial motors. When there is an imbalance in the power factor, the contactors will act as reactive power generators helping to reduce the total amount of current drawn from the utility. Moreover, the contactor draws the current directly from the power line supply located near the load. Hence, the growing benefits of motor control contactors for increasing the overall life span of industrial motors will drive the market.

"The gradual recovery in upstream activity and replacement of outdated electric motors will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the leading segments in the motor control contactors market?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the motor control contactors market growth?

What are the key trends and opportunities to be explored in the motors control contactors market?

Who are the major vendors, and what are their key offering for the market?

Leading Motor Control Contactors Market Participants

ABB Ltd.ABB Ltd. offers a range of motor control contactors such as manual motor starters, transformer protection, 3 pole contactors, and overload relays, and other motor control contactors.

Eaton Corporation PlcEaton Corporation Plc offers a range of motor control contactors such as xStart series, E Line series, and other motor control contactors.

Emerson Electric Co.Emerson Electric Co. offers a range of moto control contactors such as NE0BA, NE0BA2W1, NE0BA4W1, NE0BB, and other motor control contactors.

