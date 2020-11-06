MOTIVE Expands Across The Country With The Acquisition Of AWS Communications

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTIVE, a leading provider of infrastructure, telecommunications and energy solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of AWS Communications effective November 1, 2020. With the additional locations of Austin, TX; Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX; Colorado Springs, CO; and Tampa, FL, MOTIVE now has locations coast-to-coast to better serve our customers and is 600 employees strong.

AWS Communications, founded in Austin, TX in 2002, offers OSP and ISP communication infrastructure design, project management, and construction for a full suite of communication services- iDAS, oDAS, Small Cell, Underground, and Aerial OSP Fiber Placement. The business was born in Central Texas but provides solutions and serves customers nationwide.

"The synergy in capabilities, customers and core values makes this a seamless partnership," said Bob Istwan, MOTIVE CEO. "Both companies are customer-driven, insist on always giving their best effort, and live up to their commitments. I am excited to have AWS join the MOTIVE family."

"AWS has been looking for the right expansion partner for some time," stated Bobby McClung, CEO of AWS Communications. "In MOTIVE we have found the perfect fit for growth, both geographically and operationally. Bob Istwan and I share the same vision for professionalism in our services, with a clear focus on company culture and absolute integrity. We are thrilled to be a MOTIVE company."

About MOTIVE: MOTIVE provides a variety of services to assist commercial and telecommunication businesses with critical support through designing, building, and managing their customer's networks and facilities. Our suite of services includes architecture, engineering, construction, equipment installation, maintenance services and integration of operating systems. Visit www.motive-telecom.com for additional information.

About AWS Communications:AWS Communications, founded in Austin, TX in 2002, is an innovative communications technology provider of a full suite of communications infrastructure, Cellular DAS, Public Safety DAS, small cell, CRAN, RF Services, fiber and copper communication cabling for data, voice, video, and wireless solutions, network engineering, electrical services, and fiber network installation. AWS provides both inside and outside plant communications infrastructure installation, maintenance/upgrades, network assessments and CAD services. In addition, AWS provides wireless broadband internet services to Austin, Texas and surrounding areas. Visit www.awscommunications.net for additional information.

