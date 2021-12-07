Motive Capital Corp II Announces Pricing Of Upsized $300 Million Initial Public Offering

Motive Capital Corp II (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company has granted the underwriters of the offering a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units at the public offering price. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "MTVC U" beginning December 7, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "MTVC" and "MTVC WS", respectively.

Motive Capital Funds Sponsor II LLC, an affiliate of Motive Partners in which Motive Capital Fund 2 holds an interest, is the sponsor of the Company. UBS Investment Bank and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free from the offices of UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or email: ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

The Registration Statement relating to these securities became effective on December 6, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Motive Capital Corp II

Motive Capital Corp II is a newly incorporated special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. All of these statements are based on management's expectations as well as estimates and assumptions prepared by management that, although they believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of Company's control that may cause its business, industry, strategy, financing activities or actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005858/en/