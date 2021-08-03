Motivational Manuals For Young Adults Featured In LibraryBub Selection For August

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub was founded in 2015 by bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska. An industry first, it is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Booker Prize winner Bernardino Evaristo recalls her childhood visits to the library in London. "I read Thor Heyerdahl about his travels in the South Pacific. I was a child growing up in boring suburban Woolwich; we never had any money and didn't go on holiday, so to read about these places and adventures was mind-opening. Books opened the world to me." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

This month's list of standout books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have impressed independent critics and have been enthusiastically received by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. Furthermore, several of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Decanted by Linda Sheehan ISBN: 978-1684337033

The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell by Robert Dugoni ISBN: 978-1503948976

Wealth and Privilege by Jeanette Watts ISBN: 978-1490934518

Romance

The Band 4: The Air We Breathe (Book One of the Band 4 trilogy) by Marguerite Nardone Gruen ISBN: 978-1460283530

Ed: For Love and Hope (Book Two of the Band 4 trilogy) by Marguerite Nardone Gruen ISBN: 978-1525510793

Science Fiction & Fantasy

The Devil Pulls the Strings by J.W. Zarek ISBN: 978-1736401347

Lost on a Page by David E. Sharp ISBN: 978-1684337279

Three Days to Darkness by David Gittlin ISBN: 978-0988263512

Young Adult

The Secrets of Hawthorne House by Donald Firesmith ISBN: 978-1726283151

Children's

Diamonds, Hearts & Sea Stars! (Book Three of the Early Childhood Concepts series) by Janina Rossiter ISBN: 979-8696200446

Maya the Engineer by Amanda Green ISBN: 978-1736559963

The Mayfly and the Methuselah Tree by Mr. Z ISBN: 978-1954346055

Putney and the Magic eyePad (Book One of the Putney and the Magic eyePad series) by M. K. Tufft ISBN: 978-1734663617

NON-FICTION

Business

First Serve Yourself by Vik Kapoor ISBN: 978-1636768076

Smarter Business Exits: strategies and toolkits for corporate divorce, succession planning and joint exits by William B. Bierce ISBN: 978-1943386789

Health & Fitness

Change Your Mind, Change Your Body: how to have permanent weight-loss success for a more confident and happier you! by Wendy Higdon ISBN: 978-1732158641

Letting It Go: relieve anxiety and toxic stress in just a few minutes using only words by Laurie Weiss ISBN: 978-0974311357

Too Busy To Diet by Jacqueline King ISBN: 978-1736832301

Self-Help

A Love Attempt: your practical guide to love by Morhaf Al Achkar ISBN: 979-8722576200

Young Adult

Design Your Daring Life Workbook by Connie M. Leach ISBN: 978-1087951195

"After writing my first book, I received dozens of calls from companies that wanted thousands upon thousands of dollars to market my book with no guarantee of success," inspirational author Shawn Ward recalls. He turned to LibraryBub. "Alinka and her team were able to get me in front of several news outlets and promote my book to 40 other countries within two weeks with huge success!" He's now able to say he's an award-winning author. "I get to have my book promoted worldwide because of the leveraged connections and hustle of the Leaders Press team."

