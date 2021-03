Motion Recruitment Partners Expands Portfolio Into Federal Tech Consulting With Acquisition Of The Goal

BOSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Recruitment Partners LLC (parent company to North American IT Staffing & Managed Solutions provider Motion Recruitment and Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing - RPO and Managed Services Programs - MSP provider Sevenstep ) announced today that it has acquired The Goal , a nationwide leader in Technology Consulting and valued Teaming Partner to Federal clientele within the Healthcare, Civilian, and Defense sectors.

"The Goal... will be taking us on an exciting new journey into Tech Consulting within the Federal marketplace."

The Goal brings an additional and highly complementary set of talent solutions to the MRP portfolio of companies and will continue to operate with their current brand, leadership, staff, and structures. With this new partnership and in-house expertise, the Motion Recruitment business looks to further grow its own IT Managed Solutions consultative practice within the Commercial sector and Sevenstep will be increasing its focus on identifying RPO and MSP opportunities in the Federal space.

"The Goal's leadership team has an incredible reputation and has built a truly impressive business. They will be taking us on an exciting new journey into Tech Consulting within the massive Federal marketplace," said Beth Gilfeather, CEO of Motion Recruitment Partners, LLC. "With a strong focus on tech talent markets such as SAAS, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Digital Transformation, The Goal is well positioned for the future as we see significant growth in all of these areas."

"The timing could not have been better. The Goal is in a heavy growth phase with several new large-scale wins and the inevitability of the marketplace surge this year. We feel we have the exact right partner to help us scale in Motion with their extensive and proven organic growth story," said Mark Simons, CEO & Founder of The Goal. "Most importantly we wanted a cultural match, and we are pleased to have found the Motion team, which shares our core values and beliefs."

About Motion Recruitment PartnersEstablished in 1989, Motion Recruitment Partners LLC is parent company to a group of leading global talent solution providers. Motion Recruitment provides IT Staffing & Managed Solutions across North America for Contract and Direct Hire needs as well as organizes the 'Tech in Motion' tech networking and award series. Sevenstep provides Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Service Provider (MSP), Talent Data Analytics, and Employment Branding solutions to large scale employers across the globe.

About The GoalEstablished in 2002, The Goal is a North American leader in Tech Consulting and IT Teaming Partnerships within the Healthcare, Civilian, and Defense sectors of the Federal marketplace. Specializing in complex mission-critical projects, The Goal's demonstrated areas of expertise include: SAAS, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, and IT Modernization.

