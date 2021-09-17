Most Voters See The Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan Contributing To Terrorism In The United States

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national telephone and online survey taken by Rasmussen Reports, sponsored by the National Police Association, finds that Seventy eight percent (78%) of Likely U.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national telephone and online survey taken by Rasmussen Reports, sponsored by the National Police Association, finds that Seventy eight percent (78%) of Likely U.S. Voters think that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is likely to provide overseas terrorists a base of operation for terrorism against Americans. Seventeen percent (17%) say no. Six percent (6%) are not sure.

Additionally, the poll found a majority of likely voters believe:

The chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan will inspire Al Qaeda, ISIS, and other terrorist organizations to attack the United States .

will inspire Al Qaeda, ISIS, and other terrorist organizations to attack . The billions of dollars of weapons and vehicles left behind by the US military in Afghanistan will be used against Americans.

will be used against Americans. Tens of thousands of Afghan refugees being relocated to the United States will mean more terrorist violence here.

will mean more terrorist violence here. The reduction of immigration enforcement at the border will encourage Al Qaeda, ISIS, and other terrorist organizations to attack the United States .

. The millions of people crossing into the United States illegally through the southern border will increase violent crime.

illegally through the southern border will increase violent crime. American media cannot be trusted to report on violent crime resulting from reduced immigration enforcement at the southern border.

Suggestions that police be defunded will impact police departments' ability to anticipate, discover, and neutralize international terrorist threats.

"Between the reduction in immigration enforcement at the southern border and the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban the risk of international terrorism has skyrocketed", said National Police Association spokesperson, Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith (Ret). "Letting in more unvetted refugees from Afghanistan and illegal aliens across our southern border while defunding and handcuffing law enforcement is a plan to make us less safe".

The survey of 963 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted September 12 th through 13th, 2021 by the National Police Association and Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.

Full results of the survey, including demographic data, is available at Rasmussen Reports.

About The National Police AssociationThe National Police Association (NPA) is a 501(C)3 non-profit organization, founded to educate supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals. The NPA works to bring national and local attention to the anti-police efforts challenging effective law enforcement, building public support for needed actions through public service announcements, legal filings, articles authored for the NPA by law enforcement experts and the NPA Report. For additional information, please visit www.nationalpolice.org.

Media contact: Ed Hutchison 319214@email4pr.com 302-469-1765

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/most-voters-see-the-taliban-takeover-of-afghanistan-contributing-to-terrorism-in-the-united-states-301379244.html

