Most Unique Versatile Modern Home Comes With Office Building In Downtown Delray Beach - Seller Now Accepting Cryptocurrency Offers

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This uniquely versatile property known as Palm Court, a property of S&E Holdings Inc, is the first ever combined office building with a modern residence to include a private 12 car garage for sale in the hottest real estate market in south Florida-downtown Delray Beach.

"This unique building comes with so much flexibility it appeals to anyone and includes 14 coveted parking spots in downtown Delray Beach, 12 of which are in a private garage ideal for car collectors and motorcycle enthusiasts," says Joyce Schneider, owner/broker of Castles By the Beach Realty. "I've been selling multi-million-dollar homes for over twenty years and have never seen a home with this much versatility. This building could be used as an office or a home, or both."

"And the owner is willing to entertain cryptocurrency offers in exchange for this building, " Schneider says. "Ideal for every sort of buyer, from cryptocurrency buyers to those looking to do a traditional 1031 exchange for a commercial building but get the benefits of having a residence too. Or, just for the homeowner, Palm Court appeals to the home buyer who wants to have the entire modern building as their house. It's ideal for the artist, athlete, professional doctor or plastic surgeon, family wealth office, or even hipster technology company that wants a place to put up out of town guests."

"We are cooperating with commercial & residential brokers for the sale and have started showing Palm Court to professional athletes, motorcycle and car enthusiasts who want a private Florida get away, parking their motorcycle collection in their private 12 car garage, and putting a putting green and basketball court on the rooftop. It's ideal for those wanting to be steps from the beach, nightlife and hottest restaurants with versatility of "live, work & play" in Delray Beach Florida"For more info: Contact: Joyce@CastlesByTheBeach.com 561-212-4403 or visit. http://castlesbythebeach.com/homes-for-sale-details/226-PALM-COURT-DELRAY-BEACH-FL-33444/RX-10542194/43/

About Palm Court Building: MLS- #RX-10542194

Complete MLS listing & photographs at http://castlesbythebeach.com/homes-for-sale-details/226-PALM-COURT-DELRAY-BEACH-FL-33444/RX-10542194/43/

About Joyce Schneider, Broker owner Castles By The Beach Realty

Castles By The Beach Realty is a luxury boutique real estate office with over 20 year's experience selling luxury Waterfront and Beach area markets.Contact: Joyce@CastlesByTheBeach.com 561-212-4403

