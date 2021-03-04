Most Canadians Experiencing A Mental Health Issue Are Not Getting Help

Lumino Health is making it easier for all Canadians to access mental health resources through expanded mental health support Sun Life survey finds nearly two-thirds (60%) of Canadians are currently experiencing mental health issues.

Over half (54%) of those experiencing mental health issues have not received medical support.

Affordability (25%) and embarrassment (23%) are the two top barriers Canadians say has prevented them from seeking help.

TORONTO, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - A recent Sun Life survey finds that nearly two-thirds (60%) of Canadians are experiencing mental health issues. Yet, over half (54%) of those Canadians report they have not sought medical support.

"Our nation is dealing with a mental health crisis. Whether it's a loved one, a colleague, or yourself, mental health impacts us all," said Chris Denys, Senior Vice-President, Possibilities, Lumino Health. "We must work together to tackle this emergency. From employers to individuals, we can all play a role in building a more resilient Canada."

How mental health is affecting the nation

Anxiety (40%) tops the list of mental health concerns, followed by stress, depression and addiction. When it comes to the likelihood of experiencing mental health issues, the Sun Life survey finds differences across groups.

Women (62%) and those aged 18 to 34 (74%) are experiencing the greatest impact of mental health issues.

Gen Z, (Canadians aged 18 to 23) are more than twice as likely (16%) as the national average (7%) to say they are experiencing addiction issues.

Barriers to care are a factor in why Canadians are not seeking the support they need. Of those Canadians who haven't sought support but are experiencing a mental health issue, nearly a third (31%) say they feel they don't need medical help. The study found one quarter (25%) say they can't afford it, and nearly one quarter (23%) say they are embarrassed to ask for help.

Lumino Health to expand mental health services Lumino Health, an innovation from Sun Life, is helping all Canadians access the mental health support they need. The digital platform has recorded over 1 million searches for psychologists, with daily searches doubling since the pandemic began.

To meet the increased demand, Lumino Health is expanding its list of mental health professionals. In addition to psychologists, people can soon search for:

Social workers

Clinical counsellors

Psychotherapists

"Throughout the pandemic, Canadians have struggled accessing the care they need. Our expanded platform is one of the ways we are making it easier for all Canadians to navigate and find support," explains Denys. "Lumino Health allows people to search for providers, see patient ratings, and compare costs. This tool is designed to empower Canadians and help reduce stigma around mental health."

The platform has access to over 150,000 providers in Canada, including more than 12,000 offering virtual visits. Lumino Health is also rolling out the ability to search for providers who offer instant booking. This will make it easier for Canadians to connect with the right health care professional for them.

Lumino Health commits to providing Canadians with convenient access to mental health support and resources. Visit Lumino Health for more information.

