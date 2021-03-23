Moss Joins National Minority Supplier Development Council

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss - a collaborative production partner for global branded experiences- is proud to join the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) as corporate members. The NMSDC's mission is to advance business opportunities for certified minority business enterprises and connect them with corporate members. For years now, Moss has been strategically focused on ensuring its core values of environmental, social and corporate governance, sustainable practices, and supplier diversification are represented in its business practices. The decision to join the NMSDC is part of a larger strategic choice to partner with national suppliers that embrace diversity and inclusion and drive growth in the economy.

Membership in the NMSDC allows us to expand our supply base and continue to be flexible in how we meet client needs.

"The last year has illustrated the innate human desire for a return of in-person contact, whether in corporate environments, retail stores, tradeshows or live events," said Moss President and CEO Jason Popp. "Moss's mission is to help our customers accelerate that return. Membership in the NMSDC allows us to expand our supply base and continue to be flexible in how we meet our client needs for custom fabrication on a very fast timeline. We are excited to join over 1,500 impressive corporate members of this important organization and support their mission."

Moss offers one of the widest ranges of materials and manufacturing capabilities in the industry and continues to expand that offering at their 180,000 square foot corporate headquarters in Franklin Park, Illinois. "Our supply chain is composed of global and national partners that supply specialty materials, OEM manufacturing of patented products, and custom fabrications. There are a variety of ways that Certified Minority Business Enterprises can partner with us, and we are looking forward to expanding our network to include new, innovative and agile providers of materials and services," said Moss Executive Director, Global Procurement Jason Holliman, CSCP.

About Moss | mossinc.com Moss partners with brands around the world to tell their story through compelling experiences. Across three continents, Moss sustainably blends materials, technology and technique to produce these brand presentation endeavors. Through global sourcing, fabrication, printing and solutions design, Moss is a proven collaborative partner for every brand presentation possibility. Follow Moss on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram

About NMSDC | nmsdc.org Chartered in 1972, The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) was stood up because of the civil rights movement in the late 1960s and continues to be the leading minority business development organization in the United States. NMSDC supports the economic sustainability of more than 13,000 certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) and advances minority business development by facilitating procurement opportunities between its certified MBEs and its network of over 1,500 Corporate Members. NMSDC's Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native America businesses provide products and services in many industries. The NMSDC network includes a National Office in New York, 23 regional affiliate councils, five international partner organizations and the Business Consortium Fund (BCF) as its funding arm. Follow NMSDC on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

Contact: Heidi Katherine hkatherine@mossinc.com. 847.238.4284

&amp;amp;#160;

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moss-joins-national-minority-supplier-development-council-301253998.html

SOURCE Moss