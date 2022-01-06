LAKEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate development is not for the faint of heart. As anyone who gave it a try knows, while it looks glamorous on the outside, there are more pitfalls than opportunities.

Enter Moshe S Newhouse of Lakewood New Jersey based Moshe S Newhouse Real Estate BSD Equities with his novel approach.

Typically, the developer needs to coordinate all the steps of the process to move the project from the initial concept stage through planning to design to approval, and finally to construction. This requires the developer to work with many professionals, different personalities, a tight timeline and a focused budget. "This is what we call mission impossible", says Moshe S Newhouse of Lakewood New Jersey based Moshe S Newhouse Real Estate BSD Equities.

Moshe S Newhouse of Lakewood New Jersey based Moshe S Newhouse Real Estate BSD Equities' approach is simple. One stop shop for the entire process. With Moshe S Newhouse's extensive knowledge of the land use regulations, and now with the acquisition of Ocean remodeling, Moshe S Newhouse of Lakewood New Jersey based Moshe S Newhouse Real Estate truly is the one stop shop for any commercial real estate projects, big or small.

About Moshe S Newhouse Real Estate BSD Equities: Moshe S Newhouse of Lakewood New Jersey based Moshe S Newhouse Real Estate BSD Equities is a full service commercial real estate development consultant firm. Incorporated in 2010, BSD equities has established itself as one of the regions premier consulting firms.

Contact: Moshe Newhouse moshesnewhouselakewood@gmail.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moshe-s-newhouse-of-lakewood-new-jersey-based-moshe-s-newhouse-real-estate-bsd-equities-acquires-ocean-remodeling-301455639.html

SOURCE Moshe Newhouse Lakewood