MosaiQ By Quotient Wins Prestigious Red Dot Design Award

JERSEY, Channel Islands, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), today announced that the company has been recognized with a 2021 Red Dot Product Design Award for the full...

JERSEY, Channel Islands, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (QTNT) - Get Report, a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), today announced that the company has been recognized with a 2021 Red Dot Product Design Award for the full MosaiQ™ by Quotient system.

MosaiQ is designed to deliver rapid immunohematology, serological and molecular disease screening, using a single low volume sample on a high throughput, multimodal multiplexing automated platform. MosaiQ represents a transformative and potentially highly disruptive unified testing system for transfusion diagnostics and beyond.

The Red Dot Award is an international design prize awarded in annual competitions held since 1955.

"The international jury only awards this sought-after seal of quality to products that feature an outstanding design. Your product, MosaiQ™ by Quotient, was able to convince our jurors and receives an award in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 category. Congratulations on this great achievement," said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, Founder and CEO of Red Dot.

"We are honored to receive international recognition in the form of this prestigious award. This stands as a testament to our partners' and our team's creativity and design efforts throughout the years. Our system was specifically designed to address the challenges of today's resource-constrained diagnostic environments to help improve clinical decision making," said Manuel O. Mendez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient.

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient's proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world's first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. In response to the global effort to combat COVID-19, Quotient developed the MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray which is CE marked and has received the U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Contact: Peter Buhler, Chief Financial Officer, IR@quotientbd.com; +41 22 545 52 26