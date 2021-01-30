Mosaic Group Launches "Expanding Access" Lecture Series With Jackson State University And Medgar Evers College

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic Group, a leading mobile app developer and maker of popular products like RoboKiller and iTranslate, today announced the launch of a new academic program, Expanding Access, a lecture series taught by Mosaic Group executives that will aim to provide students from underrepresented communities with a broader understanding of different career paths in technology.

The curriculum — which spans multiple disciplines including product, marketing, finance and legal — provides a holistic view of the app development process from ideation to revenue generation. It is meant to give students - especially those from underrepresented backgrounds - deeper insights into and access to knowledge and opportunities in the technology sector.

Expanding Access starts February 1st with a pilot course at Mississippi's Jackson State University as part of its Career Development curriculum.

"The Expanding Access program will be part of the University Success program for business majors instructed by Ms. Jacqueline Spires. The program is unique in that Mosaic will be presenting to first year business students and exposing them to the mobile tech industry and various aspects of the business world while imparting elements of career and professional development," said Dr. Sheila Porterfield, Associate Dean College of Business, Jackson State University.

Following JSU, the lecture series will expand at New York's Medgar Evers College on March 1st as an extracurricular elective.

"We are thrilled for Medgar Evers College to be a part of Expanding Access with Mosaic Group. The professional development is not the end, but a part of an accelerated program to ensure our students have access to a broad range of industry skills and networks to facilitate successful entry into the marketplace," said Dr. Jo-ann Rolle, Dean School of Business, Medgar Evers College.

Upon completion of the Expanding Access course, all students will also be invited to apply to the Mosaic Group Mentorship Intensive — a six-month program during which students work alongside company employees to gain hands on experience.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Jackson State University and Medgar Evers College as we launch Expanding Access , " said Zachary Roseman, CEO at Mosaic Group. "Our hope is that these pilot programs will serve as models for how we and other businesses can work with educational institutions throughout the country to help create - in very tangible ways - more equitable access to opportunities for Black and POC students."

For more information on how students and universities can join Expanding Access please contact us here.

About Mosaic Group:Mosaic Group is a mobile app developer with an award-winning portfolio of brands and products—including iTranslate, RoboKiller and Daily Burn. We build and acquire best-in-class mobile applications, providing creators with a platform to reach global audiences along with the inspiration, support and resources to innovate new products. Owned and operated by IAC (NASDAQ: IAC), Mosaic Group is a global company headquartered in New York City with offices across the US as well as Austria, Belarus, China and Ireland. Learn more at www.mosaic.co.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mosaic-group-launches-expanding-access-lecture-series-with-jackson-state-university-and-medgar-evers-college-301218395.html

SOURCE Mosaic Group