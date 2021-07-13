Mortgage Technology EPioneer Tim Anderson To Lead All-Star Digital Team At Evolve Mortgage Services

FRISCO, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Mortgage Services, a top provider of onshore outsourced mortgage services, has hired mortgage technology pioneer Tim Anderson as executive vice president, director eMortgage strategy, to oversee further deployment of its unique end-to-end digital closing platform. The move follows the company's recent acquisition of E-Notary Seal and solidifies Evolve's standing as the mortgage industry's only complete eClosing provider. It also marks Anderson's return to Evolve, where he previously served as president of the company's SigniaDocs subsidiary from 2007 to 2010.

A thought leader and frequently sought-after expert on digital mortgages, Anderson has received multiple industry awards and accolades over his 35-year career, including Mortgage Banking magazine's IT All-Star designation and Mortgage Technology Magazine's Steven Fraser Award. Anderson has held leadership roles at Black Knight, DocMagic and Pavaso, and most recently served as senior vice president and director of digital strategy at MortgageConnect.

"Our recent investment in E-Notary Seal has enabled us to build the mortgage industry's only complete end-to-end digital closing platform in real estate finance," said Evolve Mortgage Services Founder and CEO Paul Anselmo. "Now, with Tim on board, we have an industry pioneer with deep roots in developing the digital closing process to fuel mass adoption of this truly digital end-to-end closing experience that we have created."

Anderson, who will oversee further improvements to Evolve's platform, will lead a team of well-known mortgage experts with a long history, keen understanding and deep industry knowledge and experience executing all things digital. The team includes Charlie Epperson, Evolve's Chief Technology Officer who built one of the industry's first eVaults. There is also Katie Paolangeli, the company's SVP, production management - eMortgage technology, who was VP eCommerce at MERSCORP Holdings for nearly a decade and was very instrumental in the eRegistry and eNote adoption while at MERSCORP. Joanne Wight, who is responsible for client onboarding at the North Texas-based firm, has worked for several large retail, wholesale and correspondent operators, as well as Docutech. Also on the digital leadership team is Marci Bowers, who is VP, eMortgage sales and an alumnus of both DocMagic and Docutech.

"I'm looking forward to working with the entire team at Evolve to empower the mortgage industry to fully digitize the entire mortgage process from application to closing to investor delivery and servicing - end to end, start to finish," Anderson stated.

Evolve's digital closing platform customers have immediate access to the E-Notary Seal services.

About Evolve Mortgage ServicesEvolve Mortgage Services is a leading provider of on-shore outsourced mortgage solutions that have helped hundreds of clients dramatically grow and scale their mortgage operations. Founded and run by a team of industry veterans, Evolve provides seamless component or end-to-end loan services and creates custom strategies for each client. The firm has extensive experience in origination and post-closing services; institutional, whole loan, and servicing acquisition due diligence; collateral recovery HMDA and forensic compliance reviews; whole loan sales; agency deliveries; and TPR securitizations. Evolve is based in Frisco, Texas. For more information, visit www.EvolveMortgageServices.com.

Media Contact: Sam Garcia, PublicistStrategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations214.762.4457 | samgarcia@strategicvantage.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mortgage-technology-epioneer-tim-anderson-to-lead-all-star-digital-team-at-evolve-mortgage-services-301332161.html

SOURCE Evolve Mortgage Services