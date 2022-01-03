Morris Goodman, Co-founder And Chairman Of The Board Of Pharmascience Inc. Is Appointed To The Order Of Canada

MONTREAL, Jan. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Phamascience Inc. is extremely proud of the appointment of Morris Goodman, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board, as a Member of the Order of Canada by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada. This appointment is considered one of the most prestigious civilian honours in the country.

Through its nominations, the Order recognizes those who have distinguished themselves by their exceptional dedication to the community. It is a great honour for Mr. Goodman to be among the select group of some 7,000 individuals who have been recognized since 1967. Through his contributions to enhance the well-being of Canadians through his entrepreneurial initiatives in the pharmaceutical industry, as well as his overall philanthropic involvement, Mr. Goodman has undoubtedly had a significant impact on the community over the past decades and has made a difference in many ways.

The entire Pharmascience family would like to warmly congratulate Mr. Goodman for his inspiring journey!

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 47 th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2020, with 40- 50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

