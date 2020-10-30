Morris Animal Foundation Seeks To Give Animals The Best Gift

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Animal Foundation wants to give animals the best gift this holiday season - more years with the people who care about them and more years living their best lives - with help from animal lovers.

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Animal Foundation wants to give animals the best gift this holiday season - more years with the people who care about them and more years living their best lives - with help from animal lovers. A two-month fundraising campaign, which launches today and ends December 31, will help the Foundation fund groundbreaking scientific research to give animals everywhere longer, healthier lives.

"Animal lovers know the best gift is the one that keeps their best friend by their side for years to come," said Tiffany Grunert, Morris Animal Foundation President and CEO. "We're asking for the support of people who are passionate about the animals in their lives, and around the world, to make that possible. Gifts to the Foundation this holiday season will help us fund studies leading to new diagnostics, preventives, treatments and even cures for the life-threatening diseases and injuries affecting animals everywhere. The need now is greater than ever."

This year, as in previous years, the Foundation's Board of Trustees is matching all gifts, up to $200,000, through the end of the year. The matching gift allows donors to double the impact of their donation and fund even more critical animal health studies. To make a gift, donate online or call 800-243-2345.

Gifts to the Foundation this holiday season will help fund more than 150 active animal health studies, including ones that will:

In addition to direct gifts, donors can support the Foundation by ordering holiday cards, with proceeds supporting the Foundation's scientific programs. Holiday cards also are eligible for the Board of Trustees' gift match and feature engaging designs that will bring joy to family and friends while helping animals everywhere.

Morris Animal Foundation is a global leader in supporting studies to find solutions to serious health threats to animals. Since its founding in 1948, the Foundation has invested more than $155 million in over 2,700 studies that have improved the health and quality of life for dogs, cats, horses and wildlife around the world.

About Morris Animal Foundation

Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Founded by a veterinarian in 1948, we fund and conduct critical health studies for the benefit of all animals. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.

