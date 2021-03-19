Morris Animal Foundation Partners With Elanco To Improve Understanding Of Canine Osteoarthritis

DENVER, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Animal Foundation, a leader in advancing animal health, is partnering with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) to better understand the incidence and prevalence of osteoarthritis (OA) in dogs using...

DENVER, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Animal Foundation, a leader in advancing animal health, is partnering with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) - Get Report to better understand the incidence and prevalence of osteoarthritis (OA) in dogs using data generated by the Foundation's Golden Retriever Lifetime Study.

Osteoarthritis is one of the most common causes of chronic pain in dogs, affecting approximately 14 million adult dogs in the United States alone. Most dogs are in their senior years before they are diagnosed with osteoarthritis, but problems likely start much earlier.

"This is an important issue in canine health, and we are excited to be partnering with Elanco Animal Health to better understand osteoarthritis and improve treatment of this debilitating condition," said Tiffany Grunert, President and CEO of Morris Animal Foundation. "Though the Golden Retriever Lifetime Study was designed primarily as a cancer study, its rich data set gives us the opportunity to investigate many other canine health problems. Partnerships such as these help us take advantage of those opportunities and expand the impact of the Study."

Elanco is sponsoring a new section of the owner and veterinarian questionnaires that directly evaluates signs of osteoarthritis. Elanco's sections include the Canine Osteoarthritis Staging Tool (COAST) and Liverpool Osteoarthritis in Dogs Index (LOAD) tools that help in the diagnosis of the disease. The questions cover topics such as a dog's walking gait, sitting posture and interest in exercise. Veterinarians also will be asked to assess each Study dog's range of motion, palpate joints and take radiographs as needed.

"We know the best outcomes for osteoarthritis are associated with early intervention, but early detection can be difficult," said Dr. Ken Kwochka, Director of Elanco's US Pet Health Veterinary group. "We are excited for this opportunity to work with Morris Animal Foundation, to help us build the tools necessary to improve our ability to diagnose and monitor dogs with the condition."

The Golden Retriever Lifetime Study is one of the largest, most comprehensive prospective canine health studies in the United States, with more than 3,000 dogs enrolled. Each year, with the help of veterinarians and dog owners, the Foundation collects questionnaire data and biological samples from all enrolled golden retrievers to better understand the nutritional, lifestyle, genetic and environmental risk factors for the development of cancer and other diseases.

About Morris Animal Foundation

Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Headquartered in Denver, and founded in 1948, it is one of the largest nonprofit animal health research organizations in the world, funding more than $136 million in critical studies across a broad range of species. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.

About Elanco

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) - Get Report is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability/ESG framework - all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

