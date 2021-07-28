Morreale Ramps Up For Key Market Expansion By Adding Global Business Executive And Seasoned C-Suite Counselor To Senior Leadership Team

CHICAGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morreale Communications, a leading mid-sized certified women owned public relations firm, today announced the hiring of Yolanda Hernandez as Vice President and Managing Director and promotion of Meredith Krantz to Vice President. These newly created leadership roles build on a successful year in the firm's healthcare, corporate, infrastructure and utility practices, and underline Morreale's commitment to building a diverse team that provides deep insights and counsel to clients.

"Bringing on this powerhouse team of seasoned, respected and tested professionals will ensure we maintain our momentum while converting high-level strategy and diverse perspectives into a competitive advantage for our clients," says Kim Morreale, President/CEO of Morreale Communications.

Morreale Communications achieved significant growth across key markets since 2018 by serving as trusted advisors to clients in times of change, crisis and opportunity. As a WBE-certified agency with an all-female leadership team and 90-percent female and minority workforce one of the firm's key differentiators is their ability to activate the power, perspective, relationships and experiences of their diverse team.

As Managing Director, Hernandez will lead the firm's business strategy and operations, in collaboration with Krantz who will be responsible for the firm's go-to-market strategy including service offerings and capabilities, brand strategy, digital marketing and new business development.

"In addition to having the top transportation-focused communications team in Illinois, we've built a winning practice in the areas of healthcare, utilities and other highly regulated industries. Entering our next phase of development, we are positioned for growth with corporate clients and expanding our footprint out of state," said Morreale. "Yoli and Meredith are the prefect pair to realize the firm's strategic growth plans, while offering enhanced services to our clients and bolstering our already award-winning team."

Yolanda Hernandez is a global business executive and change agent who has participated on executive leadership teams within large manufacturing, distribution, and service-oriented corporations. Hernandez has led global initiatives across various institutions in healthcare, financial services, IT, industrial supplies, publishing as well as non-profit and agency sectors. Prior to joining Morreale, Hernandez most recently served as Vice President of Digital Marketing Operations for the Chicago Tribune, where she led digital marketing operations across Tribune-owned publications. She has also held executive positions at, Healthcare Information & Management Systems Society, Emerson Network Power, Grainger and StudioNorth. Additionally, she has held marketing leadership and management positions at Pitney Bowes, Moore Business Communications Services, PNC Mortgage and Allstate Insurance.

Meredith Krantz is a respected leader and trusted C-Suite counselor, who has been with Morreale for more than four years and has helped drive and support the firm's growth. In her previous roles, Meredith led communications programs including high stakes crisis communications, highly regulated issues and media relations. Prior to Morreale Communications, Meredith served in a multitude of high-level public-sector leadership roles for state government, including Director of Communications for the Illinois Department of Human Services and Deputy Director for the Illinois Department of Central Management Services. Meredith understands the value of bipartisan cooperation, having begun her career shaping public policy through the Illinois Legislative Staff Internship Program, and later as a senior communications analyst for the Illinois House of Representatives.

