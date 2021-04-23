Morphy's To Auction 2,000 Rare And Exceptional Firearms And Militaria, April 27-30

DENVER, Pa., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expertly curated to the highest standard, the selection awaiting bidders at Morphy's April 27-30 Extraordinary Firearms & Militaria Auction is a diverse offering that includes military and civilian productions rarely seen in the collector marketplace. Nearly 2,000 lots will be presented at Morphy's gallery over the four days, amply covering such categories as NFA Weapons, Antique and Modern Rifles & Shotguns; Antique and Modern Handguns; Militaria, Swords, Knives, Civil War Firearms & Lincoln Memorabilia; and Fishing Lures & Accessories. For those who cannot attend in person, all remote forms of bidding will be available, including live via the Internet through Morphy Live.

One of the top highlights of the sale is a Holland & Holland ( London) Royal Double Rifle built in 1932 and chambered in a classic .577 Nitro Express caliber for hunting dangerous African game. This historical firearm was once owned by Swedish-born nobleman Baron Bror von Blixen-Finecke (1886-1946). A professional big-game hunter who spent most of his life Africa, von Blixen-Finecke guided many royals and other notables on expeditions, including HRH The Prince of Wales, Sir Winston Churchill, Ernest Hemingway, and members of the Vanderbilt family. Cased with accessories, this outstanding rifle has an auction estimate of $160,000- $200,000.

The Larry and Brenda Potterfield family - acclaimed for their longtime support of the National Rifle Association (NRA), fish and wildlife stewardship, and organizations related to youth sport-shooting activities - has consigned 11 superb shotguns made by Westley Richards & Co. ( England), with instructions to disburse 100% of the hammer proceeds to the NRA Whittington Center. Within this elite grouping is a cased pair of bespoke circa-1993 deluxe-grade sidelock side-by-side game shotguns, gold-inlaid and engraved by master engraver Allan Brown, and estimated at $80,000- $100,000. The estimate for the total collection is $257,000- $347,000.

A cased K-80 12-bore over-under shotgun that was named the 2019 Krieghoff "Gun of the Year" is a special exhibition-grade firearm with magnificent engraving by master engraver Hendrik Fruhauf. It is known as the "Abraham Lincoln Gun" because its exquisite engravings illustrate the highlights and legacy of America's 16th president. One-of-a-kind, it comes to auction with a $65,000- $85,000 estimate.

In the Military Firearms category, an exceedingly scarce and desirable Colt/Armalite AR-15 Model 01 machine gun, which fires .223 Remington-caliber ammunition, is an early and unaltered precursor to the iconic M16 machine gun. It is fully transferable, contingent upon BATF approval prior to conveyance. Estimate $40,000- $80,000. A rare, original-finish Singer Manufacturing Co., 1911A1 military pistol, .45 ACP, is one of only 500 made in 1941 under Educational Order W-ORD-396. With perfect manual mechanics and all correct markings, it is estimated at $80,000- $125,000.

Day 4 of the auction shines a spotlight on militaria, including letters, appointments and other documents signed by US presidents and military officers. Among the Civil War relics is an archivally framed and matted two-part note handwritten by Abraham Lincoln to Quartermaster Montgomery Meigs and dated January 11, 1865. Including a formal photo of Lincoln, the ensemble is estimated at $6,000- $8,000.

Morphy's April 27-30 auction series will be held live at Morphy's gallery in Denver ( Lancaster County), Pa., starting daily at 10 a.m. ET. All remote forms of bidding will also be available, including live via the Internet through Morphy Live. All items may be viewed online, with detailed descriptions and multiple images per lot, at www.morphyauctions.com. Questions: call 877-968-8880 or email 308327@email4pr.com.

