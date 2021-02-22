Morphic Therapeutic To Host Analyst And Investor Call On March 1, 2021

Call to discuss financial and operational results for fiscal year 2020 and MORF-057 interim data from SAD portion of ongoing MORF-057 Phase 1 clinical trial

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the financial results and operational milestones for its fiscal year 2020, ended December 31, 2020. Company management will also discuss interim results from the single ascending dose portion of the ongoing MORF-057 Phase 1 trial. MORF-057 is an oral, selective inhibitor of the α4β7 integrin in clinical development for inflammatory bowel disease. The webcast and conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 1, 2021.

About Morphic TherapeuticMorphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary Morphic Integrin Technology (MInT) Platform which leverages the Company's unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

