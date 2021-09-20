Morocco, Kingdom Of Taste: Discover A New World Of Flavors At Hudson Yards September 25-29, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 25th to 29th, 2021, the Kingdom of Morocco invites New Yorkers to discover the rich flavors of Moroccan products at a pop-up showroom located at Hudson Yards' Public Square & Gardens.

Open to the public from 1:00pm to 6:00pm on Saturday, September 25th, and from 11:00am to 6:00pm the following days, the pop up will introduce visitors to the best of Morocco's products currently exported to the United States. A true oasis in the City, the five-day showroom will highlight five categories of Moroccan agricultural and seafood products, as part of a larger communication campaign.

Renowned Los Angeles-based Moroccan Chef Lalla Mina will host several daily cooking workshops. Foodies will get to enjoy tastings and receive FREE samples to witness firsthand the quality, freshness, and unique taste of Moroccan products.

Known as the Kingdom of Taste, Morocco exports a rich diversity of flavorful, traceable products to the United States. Crafted with ancestral know-how, Moroccan food meets today's consumer expectancies related to responsibility, health, and sustainability.

Morocco's natural assets make its products competitive at an international level. In addition to exceptional climatic conditions ensuring a wide availability of commodities, the country is an attractive destination for foreign investment. It benefits from an innovative and dynamic agricultural policy, a cost of living and labor far below other countries' standards, and an excellent geographical position that makes it a major hub between Europe and Africa.

Morocco has become a strong, reliable, and strategic agri-food partner for the United States. With the current geopolitical efforts aimed at bringing the two countries closer and fostering new business opportunities, Morocco is set to become a leading source in agriculture and seafood exports to the United States.

About Morocco Foodex:

The Food Export Control and Coordination Organization (Morocco Foodex) is a public structure dedicated to developing and promoting the Moroccan Agri-food and maritime products sector. The pop-up showroom in New York promotes Moroccan exported products to American consumers and aims to consolidate trade relations between the two countries. The activation goal is to educate consumers about the diversity, quality of products, regularity and production capacity, compliance with health standards and control of the production schedule.

Website: www.moroccofoodex.org.ma/en/ Instagram: @MoroccoKingdomOfTaste

About Hudson Yards:

Hudson Yards is the newest neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group. A template for the future of cities, Hudson Yards is Manhattan's first LEED Gold Certified Neighborhood; home to leading retail brands including experiential concepts and firstever stores from popular online retailers; restaurants and food experiences by world-renowned chefs and restaurateurs; dynamic cultural institutions; modern residences offering unparalleled amenities; more than five acres of public plazas, gardens and groves; the world's first Equinox Hotel; state-of-theart commercial office space for industry leaders including Facebook, WarnerMedia and BlackRock; and eventually a new 750-seat public school.

Website: www.hudsonyardsnewyork.com Instagram: @HudsonYards

