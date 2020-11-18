Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund And Exchange-Traded Fund Flows For October 2020

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows for October 2020. In the lead up to November's elections, long-term mutual funds and ETFs collected $13 billion in October—on par with inflows from September and marking the seventh consecutive month of inflows. In contrast, money market funds saw outflows of nearly $50 billion, marking the fifth consecutive month of outflows from those funds.

Morningstar's report about U.S. fund flows for October 2020 is available here. Highlights from the report include:

U.S. equity fund outflows more than doubled from September to $46 billion , the second-highest monthly outflows on record. About $35 billion of these outflows came from actively managed funds while passively managed funds saw $11 billion exit. International equity funds posted outflows for the ninth month in a row, with $1.8 billion leaving in October and total outflows from the group amounting to $6 billion since August.

in October, and investors targeted strategies that are thought to offer lower issuer and interest-rate risk. Of these inflows, went to muni national short funds, which typically spread assets across various municipal issuers and sport modest durations. Vanguard continues to lead among fund families, collecting $12.8 billion in inflows in October, while iShares closely followed with inflows of $9.5 billion . IShares' taxable-bond funds drove much of the firm's increase, collecting $7 billion for the month. Meanwhile, SPDR State Street topped the list of firms seeing outflows at $7 billion , while Invesco saw outflows of $5.3 billion , with investors pulling roughly equal amounts from its active and passive funds.

To view the complete report, please click here.

About Morningstar, Inc.Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets.

