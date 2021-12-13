Morning Recipes Perfect For Making Memories

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) With the weather cooling, it's the perfect opportunity to spend some time in the kitchen to try out fun recipes and create special moments with family and friends. Pancakes and waffles provide deliciously easy ways to make mornings memorable at the breakfast table with those you love.

Regardless of what you have going on during the day, a warm stack of pancakes or waffles can bring everyone to the table. Putting together a delicious, crowd-pleasing stack doesn't have to be a big to-do with recipes like Butter Pecan Waffles and Banana Walnut Pancakes. You can make breakfast the highlight of your family's day with just a handful of ingredients in each recipe that offer a warm, comforting twist to a breakfast time favorite. These pancake and waffle creations are delicious and easy enough to become go-tos for nearly any occasion.

One of the keys to delicious pancakes and waffles is the mix you use. Consider an option like Pearl Milling Company, which has offered delicious taste and light and fluffy texture for more than 130 years. Its pancake mix varieties are easy, convenient, delicious options for memorable breakfasts. Topped with its rich and delicious syrup, its taste and quality can be passed down to future generations.

An additional benefit: Simple yet flavorful recipes like these allow the whole family to help in the kitchen, providing bonding opportunities and valuable lessons as you make them together.

For more memory-making breakfast time ideas, visit pearlmillingcompany.com.

Butter Pecan WafflesYield: about 6 waffles (4 inches each)

Browned Butter: 2 tablespoons unsalted butter1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 cup Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix3/4 cup milk, plus additional if necessary, divided1 eggPearl Milling Company Syrup, for toppingtoasted pecans, for topping (optional)

To make browned butter: In small skillet over low heat, place butter. Increase heat to medium-low, stirring butter with heat-proof spatula. Cook and stir until butter reaches desired brown color. Remove from heat and stir in pecans.

Place pancake mix in large bowl. Add 3/4 cup milk, egg and browned butter. Stir until large clumps of batter disappear. If batter seems too thick, add additional milk 1 tablespoon at a time to reach desired thickness. Let batter stand 4-5 minutes before cooking.

Pour batter into lightly greased waffle iron. Bake until steam stops or as directed by waffle iron instructions. Top with syrup and toasted pecans, if desired.

Banana Walnut PancakesYield: about 20 pancakes

2 cups Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake Mix1 1/2 cups milk2 eggs2 tablespoons oil2 bananas, mashed

Homemade Whipped Cream:1 cup heavy cream2 tablespoons sugar

Toppings:1 banana, sliced, for topping2 jars (5 ounces each) walnuts in syrup24 ounces Pearl Milling Company Syrup

Place skillet over medium heat.

In large bowl, stir pancake mix, milk, eggs, oil and mashed bananas.

Spread 1/4 cup pancake batter on skillet. When pancake begins to bubble, use spatula to flip. Cook until golden brown on each side. Repeat with remaining batter.

To make whipped cream: In small bowl, whip heavy cream and sugar until thickened.

Top pancakes with homemade whipped cream, banana slices, walnuts and syrup.

Michael French mfrench@familyfeatures.com 1-888-824-3337 editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial SyndicateA leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morning-recipes-perfect-for-making-memories-301443425.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate