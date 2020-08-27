Morneau Shepell Opens Crisis Line For Those Affected By Tropical Storm And Hurricane In The Gulf Of Mexico

24/7 free crisis hotline now available to those in need: 1.877.757.7587

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Morneau Shepell has opened its national 24/7 crisis support hotline to offer professional emotional support to individuals living in the Gulf of Mexico, who are dealing with the impacts of Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

A crisis or traumatic event can trigger overwhelming emotional responses. When calling the crisis line available through LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell, individuals receive crisis counseling support and/or referral to community resources. Anyone affected by the tropical storm and hurricane can reach the free crisis support line at 1.877.757.7587.

"It's devastating to face loss of homes and loss of life anytime, as people in the Gulf are facing now. But in the midst of a pandemic the situation can feel hopeless, and no one should be left alone to feel that way." said Neil King, president, LifeWorks and executive vice president, Morneau Shepell. "We opened our crisis line to everyone impacted by these destructive storms so they have somewhere to turn for immediate support and compassionate assistance in the midst of very tragic circumstances. We're here for them."

The Company's employee assistance program is also available to the employees of existing clients of Morneau Shepell through the designated toll-free number or by visiting workhealthlife.com/us and lifeworks.com.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is a leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to employee wellbeing through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing world-class solutions to our clients to support the mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morneau-shepell-opens-crisis-line-for-those-affected-by-tropical-storm-and-hurricane-in-the-gulf-of-mexico-301119810.html

SOURCE Morneau Shepell Inc.