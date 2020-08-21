Morneau Shepell Launches AbilitiCBT™ In The United States

Americans to access digital mental health support with internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (iCBT) solution

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell, a leading provider of total wellbeing, mental health and digital mental health services, today announced its internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (iCBT) solution, AbilitiCBT™, will launch in the United States in September.

AbilitiCBT™ offers mental health programs guided by a professional therapist to help address anxiety, depression, insomnia, and pain management. An additional program is also included, and is specifically designed to address anxiety symptoms related to the COVID-19 pandemic, with content tailored to its uniquely challenging aspects: uncertainty, isolation, caring for family and community members, information overload and stress management.

AbilitiCBT™ programs are accessed through a robust and user-friendly digital platform, available from any device, any time.

Cognitive behavioural therapy is one of the most effective forms of therapy. It focuses on helping individuals understand, change and manage issue-causing thoughts, feelings and behaviours. Each AbilitiCBT™ program is designed to help people acquire coping skills to deal with life's challenges through videos, exercises and education, delivered through structured modules with ongoing guidance from a therapist.

"AbilitiCBT™ has been made available to over 10 million Canadians since its launch last year," said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer. "Our success in Canada has demonstrated how much these programs can help people improve their mental health. We are thrilled to be able to expand our offering to the U.S., and to have the opportunity to help millions of Americans manage the effects these challenging times has on their wellbeing."

Launching AbilitiCBT™ in the U.S. comes at a crucial time. In July, 20 per cent of Americans reported an increase in mental stress, as reported in Morneau Shepell's Mental Health Index™. AbilitiCBT™ provides a secure platform for people to access digital mental health support from the comfort and privacy of their home, when they need it the most.

"More and more people are turning to digital mental health support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our online platform is not only convenient at a time when we need to self-isolate or physical distance, but has proven to be just as clinically effective as in-person mental health services." said Nigel Branker, president, health and productivity solutions and executive vice president, Morneau Shepell.

To learn more about AbilitiCBT™, visit: https://us.morneaushepell.com/internet-based-cognitive-behavioral-therapy-icbt

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is a leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to employee wellbeing through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing world-class solutions to our clients to support the mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

SOURCE Morneau Shepell Inc.