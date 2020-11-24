Morneau Shepell Announces Appointment Of Brad Levy To Board Of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Levy to its Board of Directors, effective today. Mr. Levy currently serves as the President and Chief Commercial Officer of Symphony Communications Services.

"On behalf of the Board and the Company, we are pleased to welcome Brad," said Jill Denham, Chair of the Board. "Based on Brad's experience in financial services and technology, we are confident he will bring innovative ideas to the table. We look forward to working together to further advance our strategic plan."

Previously, Mr. Levy was the Chief Executive Officer of MarkitSERV and held various positions at Markit, Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers. He also held board and advisory positions with TradeWeb, LoanX, BondDesk, CDS IndexCo and others. Mr. Levy's charitable involvement includes Relay for Life, St. Baldrick's Foundation and the Center for Food Action. Mr. Levy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the State University of New York at Albany.

About Morneau Shepell Inc.Morneau Shepell is a leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to employee wellbeing through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing world-class solutions to our clients to support the mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

