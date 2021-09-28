ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Spread Instead ® by Morini Brands, with well over 1 year of market entry delays caused by Covid-19, finally will be available via KeHE. Spread Instead ® is made with Risofu ® (rhee-ZOE-foo). Sold frozen or refrigerated, Spread Instead ® is conveniently fully cooked oven baked bursting with flavor, nutrition - ready for sandwiches, wraps & more. Serve chilled, warmed or at ambient temperatures. New Spread Instead ® can be described like pâté with great texture for a pleasing satisfying organoleptic experience. Recipe friendly and easily converts to a dip for quick smart snacking and can quickly replace burgers and luncheon meats in all applications. Five award-winning flavors are available: Traditional Sweet Relish & Mustard, Roasty Garlic with Rosemary, Basil and Peppadew, Bar-B-Q Sweet n' Smokey, Cilantro Lime Bold & Zesty, and Bangin' Buffalo Tangy & Spicy.

100% Soy & Gluten Free Rice Based Meat Alternative

ABOUT Risofu ®

Risofu ® is a new food creation and was first introduced in 2009 in the award-winning Bahama ® Rice Burger. Risofu ® , THE WORLD'S FIRST RICE CURD BASE MEAT ALTERNATIVE ™ and is the base ingredient for new Spread Instead ® . Maybe you didn't know tofu is a curd, a curd can be made from any bean or grain, not just soy. Risofu ®, is created using a safe old school proprietary gentle blending and fermentation method ensuring maximum nutrition. 100% plant-based, free of soy, gluten and the top 8 allergens, non-GMO, no soy leghemoglobin (heme blood flavor), no synthesized lab ingredients, glyphosate free. Loaded with protein, omega 3, with many more features and benefits. Risofu ® is Nature's Alternative to Meat ™, Good for the planet, great for people with endless possibilities.

KeHE DISTRUBTORS will be the first to distribute Morini Brands Spread Instead in the fall. KeHE, one of the nation's top pure-play wholesale food distributors with 16 distribution centers across North America servicing natural, specialty and supermarket stores.

Contact: Howard KamenskiDirector of Sales and Marketing Howard@MoriniBrands.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morini-brands-introduces-new-spread-instead-soy-free--vegan-meat-alternative-301387074.html

SOURCE Morini Brands