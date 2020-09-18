Morguard's Fifth Annual BeYou Campaign Works To Keep Kids Connected In Support Of Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - For the fifth year in a row, Morguard Corporation ("Morguard") (TSX: MRC) is joining forces with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada ("BBBSC") through our BeYou campaign to help keep kids connected and raise funds to...

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - For the fifth year in a row, Morguard Corporation ("Morguard") (TSX: MRC) is joining forces with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada ("BBBSC") through our BeYou campaign to help keep kids connected and raise funds to support BBBSC programs. The 2020 campaign officially launches today with an empowering program set entirely online.

"Morguard is committed to be a positive force in our communities with BeYou's empowering message," said K. Rai Sahi, Chairman and CEO of Morguard. "We understand the challenges youth face in these unprecedented times and support connection and individuality. The BeYou campaign has the power to drive community engagement while encouraging participants to volunteer and donate."

Recognizing that the need for young girls and boys to connect is more important than ever as the current environment is having a tremendous impact on youth. This year's BeYou campaign serves to raise funds in support of BBBSC's programs and to keep kids connected through mentoring programs.

"We are proud to once again partner with Morguard and the BeYou campaign as we strive to keep kids connected to stable, developmental relationships with a mentor and highlight the need for more volunteers to ignite the potential of youth and empower them to succeed," said Matthew W. Chater, President and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada.

For 2020, BeYou's Social Media Challenge, will be the main event. Through the official @beyougirlca on Instagram and TikTok accounts, participants, including a list of National Social BeYou Ambassadors, will be sharing three things they love about themselves while dancing to the BeYou anthem by Canadian artist, Tara Shannon.

Morguard and BBBSC want to remind everyone of the importance of social media safety while participating in this campaign and for minors to ensure their parents or guardians have approved their participation.

To learn how to get involved and donate to BBBSC, visit the BeYou website, beyougirl.ca.

About BeYouBeYou is a national cause marketing campaign created to increase self-esteem and empower young women across Canada. Developed by Morguard, BeYou gives young women access to personal and professional development tools, while celebrating their growth, diversity and self-worth. In partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada, the program is offered in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

A complete list of activities can be found at beyougirl.ca, the digital hub for the BeYou campaign providing resources, workshop dates and inspirational messages

About Charity Partner Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada Big Brothers Big Sisters provides one-on-one and group mentoring services for more than 40,000 children and youth in 1,100 communities across Canada. Many young people face adversities in their lives, resulting in toxic stress that can negatively impact their development. With the support of a mentor, young people can overcome these adversities and develop the confidence to reach their full potential. Our mentors are adults who create a positive developmental relationship with a young person, providing guidance, support, and constructive role modelling. Learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada here.

About MorguardMorguard Corporation is a major North American real estate company. It has extensive retail, office, industrial, multi-suite residential, and hotel holdings owned directly, or through its investment in Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSX: MRG.UN), and Morguard REIT (TSX: MRT.UN). Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets is valued at $20.1 billion. Please visit www.morguard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

