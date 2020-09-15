Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Declares September 2020 Distribution Of 4 Cents Per Unit

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today announced that it has declared a distribution of 4 cents per unit for the month of September 2020. The distribution will be payable on October 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as at September 30, 2020.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.3 million square feet of leaseable space.

