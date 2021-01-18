Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Date Of Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN), expects to announce its financial results for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

The Trust invites you to participate in a conference call on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (ET). An overview of the Trust's results will be provided by Andrew Tamlin, CFO. A question and answer session will then follow.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546. Please quote conference ID 16791162.

For those unable to participate, a taped replay will be available after the completion of the call from 7:00 p.m. (ET) until midnight on March 18, 2021. To access the replay, dial 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and enter the passcode number 791162 #.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.3 million square feet of leaseable space.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust