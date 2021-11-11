Morgan Stanley Wins 2021 MMI/Barron's Industry Award For Wealth Manager Platform Of The Year

Morgan Stanley announced today that the Firm has been honored as the Wealth Manager Platform of the Year in the 2021 Money Management Institute (MMI)/Barron's Industry Awards.

Morgan Stanley announced today that the Firm has been honored as the Wealth Manager Platform of the Year in the 2021 Money Management Institute (MMI)/Barron's Industry Awards.

The Wealth Manager Platform of the Year category recognizes a wealth manager platform that exemplifies innovation in delivering better outcomes for investors and Financial Advisors. Morgan Stanley received this award for its combination of strategic acquisitions, advisory product expansions and cutting-edge technology enhancements on its investment advisory platform, which assist Financial Advisors in growing their business efficiently and delivering a superior client service experience. Morgan Stanley was recognized for driving technology innovation with the seamless integration and enhancements to its portfolio management capabilities, including:

Investment Proposal Tool: A fully integrated all-in-one investment proposal tool linking portfolio construction, research and risk in a seamless investment proposal solution that Financial Advisors can use with new and existing clients across multiple accounts and programs.

Strategy Builder: This technology was enhanced to include the Portfolio Management advisory program, allowing Financial Advisors to tailor advisory investment solutions for clients across Morgan Stanley and Financial Advisor discretionary programs in an efficient manner that integrates investment product research engine ("Investment Screener") and risk analytics powered by BlackRock's Aladdin ("Portfolio Risk Platform").

"It is truly an honor to once again be recognized by MMI/Barron's as the Wealth Manager Platform of the Year," said Andy Saperstein, Co-President of Morgan Stanley and Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. "This award is a testament to our continued consistency and commitment to providing our Financial Advisors with virtually unmatched technology and investment advisory solutions that can benefit our clients."

Since its inception, the annual MMI/ Barron's Industry Awards recognizes innovation and leadership in the investment advisory solutions industry and celebrates outstanding achievement by honoring firms that have raised the bar by delivering superior solutions for financial advisors and investors. Founded in 1997, the Money Management Institute is an industry association representing financial services firms that provide financial advice and professionally-managed investment advisory solutions to investors.

For more information about Morgan Stanley's MMI/ Barron's Industry Award honors as well as a full list of this year's honorees, please visit - https://www.mminst.org/mmi-news/mmi-and-barron%E2%80%99s-announce-winners-2021-industry-awards

About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and -investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley (MS) Report is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

Nominations for the 2021 MMI/Barron's Industry Awards were reviewed and evaluated by a specially appointed MMI Industry Awards Steering Council and the MMI Membership Experience Committee (MEC). The council and committee members represent all segments of the MMI membership—asset managers, wealth managers and solutions providers. The Steering Council and MEC reviewed the nominations based on: (1) Level of innovation and forward-thinking; (2) Potential to effect noticeable change in the investment advisory industry; (3) Advancement of existing investment advisory practices and protocols; and (4) Potential to deliver improved outcomes for financial advisors and investors.

After carefully reviewing the nominations submitted, the Steering Council and MEC determined a slate of finalists in each award category. The primary contacts at each of MMI's 182 members firms were eligible to vote to determine the winners in each category. Morgan Stanley was the only firm to win this award out of more than 100 submissions.

MMI/Barron's does not receive compensation from the participating firms in exchange for the award and Morgan Stanley did not pay a fee to MMI/Barron's in exchange for its receipt of the award. Morgan Stanley is a member of MMI and pays a fee to MMI as part of its membership dues. Morgan Stanley's receipt of this award is not indicative of any future performance.

© 2021 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Member SIPC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111006124/en/