Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Names 18 Women And Advocates To MAKERS Class Of 2021

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management has recognized the achievements of 18 outstanding professionals as part of its partnership with MAKERS - a project dedicated to identifying and celebrating women of accomplishment across multiple fields along with the men who sponsor and champion women's achievement.

"We congratulate our MAKERS Class of 2021 whose contributions are making a profound impact on the lives of our clients, employees and in our communities," said Andy Saperstein, Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. "Our long partnership with MAKERS has provided a powerful platform to share their stories of breaking new ground as well as recognizing the men who advocate for them."

"We are so proud of our MAKERS whose leadership and advocacy will have a lasting impact on the generations of women who follow them," said Shelley O'Connor, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley U.S. Banks. "Their stories inspire their colleagues and advance our mission to be the firm of choice for women employees and women clients everywhere."

Nominations were solicited from across Morgan Stanley's Wealth Management with a panel of senior managers selecting the 18 individuals to be recognized. They are:

Sara Asatiani, First Vice President, Financial Advisor

Krystal Barker Buissereth, Managing Director, Head of Financial Wellness

Stefanie Gorres Blaney, Senior Vice President, Branch Manager

Fely Cieza, Executive Director, Mid-Atlantic Regional Sales Manager

Aimee Cogan, Managing Director, Financial Advisor

Jessica Desjardins, Executive Director, Chief Operating Officer, Investment Platforms

Wendi Eckardt, Managing Director, Pacific Coast PWM Regional Manager

Doreen Eldred, Executive Director, Head of the Service Review Unit

Marybeth Emson, Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor

Kathleen Grasmeder, Managing Director, Financial Advisor

LaShell Lentz, First Vice President, Financial Advisor

Michele Mattison, Managing Director, Director of Program Management and Risk, Corporate and Institutional Solutions

Dianna Smith, Executive Director, Financial Advisor

Joan Steinberg, Managing Director, Global Head of Philanthropy and President of the Morgan Stanley Foundation

Michelle Stewart, Executive Director, Mid-Atlantic Region Manager, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, N.A.

John Terry, Executive Director, Complex Manager

Sue van der Linden, Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor

Karen Veary, Managing Director, Head of U.S. Banks Business Risk, Regulatory Relations and Product Oversight

Launched in 2012, MAKERS is a storytelling platform for the trailblazing women of today and tomorrow. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is a founding partner of MAKERS, which encourages corporations to celebrate, acknowledge and connect their leading female employees to the larger MAKERS network. For more information, go to www.makers.com.

The 2021 MAKERS will be profiled on the Morgan Stanley Forum for Women, Multicultural and LGBT+ Financial Advisors throughout the year. To visit the website, go to http://www.morganstanley.com/people/financial-advisors/diversity.

At Morgan Stanley we foster a culture where female clients can grow their wealth as they plan for the future, female employees feel empowered and can thrive in their careers, and where we lead in our communities. For more information on how women are core to the success of our Modern Wealth strategy in Wealth Management visit Women Without Limits at https://www.morganstanley.com/what-we-do/wealth-management/women-without-limits.

