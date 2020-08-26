Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Launches Women Without Limits, A New Initiative To Empower Women And Girls Through Financial Literacy And Professional Development

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today announced the launch of Women Without Limits, a new initiative to galvanize its longstanding commitment to the success of women and girls in communities across the country, provide guidance and advice to help address...

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today announced the launch of Women Without Limits, a new initiative to galvanize its longstanding commitment to the success of women and girls in communities across the country, provide guidance and advice to help address the unique financial needs of female clients and support female employees within the Firm.

Women Without Limits encompasses three key pillars of internal and external support:

Clients: Through women-focused educational financial content and resources, Women Without Limits provides education and professional guidance for female clients in their journey to developing financial security and independence.

Communities: To serve the needs of local communities, Women Without Limits creates access to financial empowerment and literacy resources through trusted national partnerships and affiliations such as Girls Scouts of the USA, in which Morgan Stanley Wealth Management serves as the brand's national partner to provide young girls with education in financial management.

Career: By showcasing talented female Morgan Stanley Wealth Management leaders, supporting equality in the workplace and developing initiatives to encourage a steady pipeline of young female talent, Women Without Limits provides comprehensive career support for both established and emerging female leaders in finance.

"We're proud of the fact that Morgan Stanley has been at the forefront of empowering female employees and clients through various stages of their careers and lives, respectively, and so we couldn't be more excited about the launch of Women Without Limits and what it signifies," said Andy Saperstein, Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. "August 26 is designated as Women's Equality Day, and 2020 marks a time for us to both recognize the strides we've made toward equality and shine a light on where we still have work to do. Financial literacy and equality for women in corporate America still require our attention, and we are committed to helping address these areas as crucial steps toward female empowerment."

"Women Without Limits encompasses highly-curated and impactful partnerships, programs and resources that are independently impactful but, when combined, provide a valuable platform to help female clients grow their wealth, empower women and girls in our local communities, and support female employees to develop and thrive in their careers," said Kara Underwood, Managing Director, Head of Wealth Management Diversity and Inclusion at Morgan Stanley.

From September 30 through October 1, to celebrate the launch of Women Without Limits, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management will host its inaugural event to honor and inspire its Financial Advisors, employees, recruits and leaders. The marquee event will bring participants together to learn, network and connect in a meaningful way through live and pre-recorded virtual content. In addition to Morgan Stanley Wealth Management executives, notable speakers will include WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, former MetricStream CEO Shellye Archambeau; and, McBride Sisters Wine Collection founders, Robin and Andréa McBride, among others.

"Women Without Limits is an important new chapter in our mission to be the firm of choice for women everywhere in the world," said Shelley O'Connor, Chairman & CEO, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, N.A. and Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. "In a year when we celebrate the centennial of women's right to vote, we can see both how far we have come, and how much more we still can do to support and empower our female employees, clients and the women in our communities to help meet their financial and life goals."

