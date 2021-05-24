Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on July 15, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com or by dialing 1-877-895-9527 (domestic) and 1-706-679-2291 (international); the passcode is 3349755. To listen to the playback, please visit our website or dial: 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international); the passcode is 4695325.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005785/en/