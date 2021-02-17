Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, April 16, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report will announce its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, April 16, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on April 16, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com or by dialing 1-877-895-9527 (domestic) and 1-706-679-2291 (international); the passcode is 3395222. To listen to the playback, please visit our website or dial: 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international); the passcode is 5228649.

