Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report will announce its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on January 20, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com or by dialing 1-877-895-9527 (domestic) and 1-706-679-2291 (international); the passcode is 7568822. To listen to the playback, please visit our website or dial: 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international); the passcode is 5918876.

