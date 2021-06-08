Morgan Stanley's Portfolio Risk Platform Receives Additional Industry Recognition For Product Innovation

Morgan Stanley today announced that its Portfolio Risk Platform has once again been recognized for providing innovative risk management technology solutions and analytics that help its Financial Advisors mitigate risk in client portfolios.

Morgan Stanley today announced that its Portfolio Risk Platform has once again been recognized for providing innovative risk management technology solutions and analytics that help its Financial Advisors mitigate risk in client portfolios. The Firm has received Aite Group's 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award in the category of Digital Client Engagement for its risk management capabilities.

Aite Group's Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation awards program honors innovations achieved by wealth management firms leveraging technology to surpass the status quo. The Digital Client Engagement award recognizes Morgan Stanley's Portfolio Risk Platform for providing innovative technology that allows advisors to deliver a differentiated value proposition and enhanced client service through digital channels, enables deeper understanding of clients' needs, and acts as an interface for better relationship building.

Morgan Stanley's Portfolio Risk Platform and the risk analytics integrated into their proprietary platform applications provide Financial Advisors with a range of benefits that include the ability to leverage dynamic risk insights across thousands of risk factors. Built in partnership with BlackRock and powered by Aladdin®, Financial Advisors are able to instantly analyze an entire book of business, including assets held away, which helps identify and mitigate risk in client portfolios.

"We sincerely appreciate the honor from Aite Group recognizing our team's work in delivering differentiated digital risk insights to our clients," said Chris Scott-Hansen, Managing Director and Head of Portfolio and Trading Solutions at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. "Aladdin® analytics have really helped our Financial Advisors demonstrate their value by helping clients to understand the risks in their portfolio and the risks associated with assets held away. That stress testing has helped them re-balance client portfolios and has been key to our growth story and the asset consolidation that we're seeing."

The Portfolio Risk Platform has received two additional industry awards since the platform launched in 2018 that includes Money Management Institute (MMI) and Barron's award for digital innovation in 2019 and the Celent Model Wealth Manager 2021 Award in the Products and Platforms category.

For more information about Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's Portfolio Risk Platform, please visit: https://players.brightcove.net/644391012001/S1g5wv8HqW_default/index.html?videoId=6128686733001

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

The Aite Group Impact Innovation Award for Digital Client Engagement was granted to Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC ("Morgan Stanley") following an evaluation process conducted by Aite Group analysts. To be considered for this award, Morgan Stanley submitted an Impact Innovation Nomination Award Worksheet to Aite Group on March 19, 2021 and provided a live demonstration of Morgan Stanley's Portfolio Risk Platform to representatives of Aite Group on April 7, 2021. Morgan Stanley was the only firm to win this award out of more than 40 submissions. Aite Group judged each submission on the following criteria: (1) Level of innovation and competitive advantage (2) Market needs assessment (3) Impact on customer experience (4) Impact on customer operational efficiency (5) Level of new revenue opportunity for the organization (6) Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction (7) Level of scalability across customer base (8) Future roadmap.

Aite Group does not receive compensation from the participating firms in exchange for the award and Morgan Stanley did not pay a fee to Aite Group in exchange for the award. Morgan Stanley is not affiliated with Aite Group. This award was granted to Morgan Stanley based on the time period from March 2021 to May 2021. Aite Group is an independent research and advisory firm focused on business, technology, and regulatory issues in financial services and is responsible for determining the recipient of this award.

© 2021 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Member SIPC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005423/en/