Morgan Stanley Private Credit Announces Junior Capital Financing For Talent Systems

Morgan Stanley Private Credit ("MSPC") is pleased to announce its role as co-lead arranger in providing junior capital securities to Talent Systems LLC ("Talent Systems") that will support refinancing of existing debt facilities and the company's...

Morgan Stanley Private Credit ("MSPC") is pleased to announce its role as co-lead arranger in providing junior capital securities to Talent Systems LLC ("Talent Systems") that will support refinancing of existing debt facilities and the company's acquisition of Spotlight Unlimited ("Spotlight"). Talent Systems is a portfolio company of Caltius Equity Partners ("Caltius Equity"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm.

"We are pleased to support Talent Systems in its acquisition of Spotlight and look forward to a successful partnership over the coming years," said Ashwin Krishnan, Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager of Morgan Stanley Private Credit.

"We believe this transaction positions Talent Systems as a leading provider of talent discovery technology and services across the global entertainment industry," said Bill Gassman, Executive Director of Morgan Stanley Private Credit.

"Talent Systems is well-capitalized for growth, and we are excited to partner with Morgan Stanley in this important chapter for the company," said Garrick Ahn, Partner at Caltius Equity.

"Spotlight is an important milestone acquisition for Talent Systems, solidifying our market position and product offerings for our clients," said Rafi Gordon and Alex Amin, co-CEOs of Talent Systems.

About Talent Systems

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Talent Systems provides online technology, software and services that connect casting directors and studios with agents and actors to facilitate the effective discovery, auditioning and hiring of talent for commercials, TV and film productions. Spotlight is the leading online casting platform for TV, film, commercial and theater productions in the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit the website: https://corp.castingnetworks.com/about/.

About Caltius

Caltius Equity, founded in 1999, buys and builds lower middle market companies in the business services, industrial services, IT and managed services and consumer services industries. The Los Angeles-based firm invests in controlling or substantial minority ownership positions in businesses generating EBITDA from $4 million to $12 million at the time of its initial investment. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.caltius.com/equity-partners/.

About Morgan Stanley Private Credit

Morgan Stanley Private Credit, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a private credit platform focused on direct lending and opportunistic private credit investment in North America and Western Europe. The Morgan Stanley Private Credit team invests across the capital structure, including senior secured term loans, unitranche loans, junior debt, structured equity and common equity co-investments. For further information, please visit the website: https://www.morganstanley.com/im/privatecredit.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005209/en/