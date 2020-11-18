Morgan Oaks Eternal Preserve Brings Green Burial To Sacramento Valley

ROCKLIN, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten years since its conception, Morgan Oaks Eternal Preserve is happy to open the first ever licensed, all green cemetery in California. Located in scenic Placer County, near the foothills of the Sierra Mountains, green or natural burial is a simple and environmentally sustainable way to inter ones' remains.

&amp;amp;#160;

Green burial is and has been a popular alternative to conventional burial that allows you or your loved one to return to the earth naturally after passing. "Although an age-old tradition, it has become better known for reducing the use of toxic materials and preservatives that may pollute the earth," says Mark Heintz, the founder. " Morgan Oaks green burial services include full-body interment, cremation remains burial, remains scattering and memorial trees so we can meet the needs of all those that are environmentally conscious."

Through restorative, conservation-minded land management techniques aimed at maintaining a natural landscape preserved in perpetuity, you and your loved ones will have contributed to protecting these natural areas and provided for a meaningful place of remembrance by purchasing a cost-effective plot in one of its beautiful hillside gardens.

Morgan Oaks, a 160-acre wildlife preserve located at 421 Fleming Road, Lincoln, CA, is welcoming visitors to come and walk the beautiful trails of this scenic green burial ground featuring two, hillside gardens - the Bridge of Peace and Sunset Bridge.

Founded in 2020, Morgan Oaks Eternal Preserve provides families with natural and meaningful memorial landscapes that focus on preservation and stewardship. It is dedicated to creating beautiful and peaceful final resting spaces that are focused on restoring and protecting the natural surroundings of the existing ecosystems. They have a caring staff to guide you every step of the way as you navigate through difficult times. By choosing a green burial, you are not only choosing a more cost-effective option over traditional methods, but you will also be creating a long-lasting, living legacy. For more information visit www.morganoaksgreenburial.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morgan-oaks-eternal-preserve-brings-green-burial-to-sacramento-valley-301176306.html

SOURCE Eternal Legacy Company