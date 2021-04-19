Morf3D To Reinvent The Future With Launch Of 90,000 Sq. Ft. Applied Digital Manufacturing Center

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morf3D Inc. a trusted leader in metal additive manufacturing (AM) specializing in AM optimization and engineering for the Aerospace, Defense, and Space industries, announced today that it has secured a new headquarters in Long Beach, California. Located at 3550 Carson Street, Long Beach, CA. The 90,000 sq. ft. space will house both the company's business operations and an unprecedented advanced manufacturing facility. This new headquarters has been designed with a vision toward innovation and growth, marking the strategic launch of Morf3D's Applied Digital Manufacturing Center.

Morf3D's premiere Applied Digital Manufacturing Center will harness applied research, advanced engineering and application development, serial production and most significantly, new industry partnerships with global leaders to drive the industrialization of digital manufacturing in high growth markets. With these partnerships, Morf3D will support new developments and exciting innovations to accelerate customer adoption and overall industrialization of digital manufacturing.

Ivan Madera, Chief Executive Officer at Morf3D said, "It's been a long-term vision of ours to position Morf3D as innovation partner versus a part manufacturer. The recent strategic investment by Nikon Corporation affords our customers access to cutting-edge technology that will create an entirely new value chain that reinvents aerospace manufacturing. The Applied Digital Manufacturing Center will go beyond adding capacity or capability, we're focused on solving the problems related to manufacturing and qualification of AM flight hardware across multiple disciplines. This will be a gamechanger."

Morf3D's investment in this new California facility underscores their commitment to developing a strong industrial base that improves the quality of their products, enhances Morf3D's technical capabilities, and enriches customer applications worldwide. At peak, the center will be home to 150 multi-discipline engineers, research staff, and technical teams.

About Morf3D

Morf3D Inc. specializes in metal additive engineering and manufacturing, providing advisory services in additive manufacturing strategy and technology adoption road-mapping. Morf3D's mission is to enable client proficiency in fully exploiting the benefits of additive engineering and manufacturing, while delivering innovative solutions that solve complex design and manufacturing challenges.

