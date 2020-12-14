Morf3D Is Going BIG

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morf3D, a leader in metal additive manufacturing (AM) specializing in advanced manufacturing and engineering for the aerospace, defense, & space industry, announced today that is has signed an agreement with AMCM GmbH to acquire an AMCM M 4K-4 (four laser). Built on the industry proven EOS M 400 platform, the AMCM M 4K is tailored to produce large applications, with a height up to one meter (39.37 inches). The company went on to further announce its acquisition of another EOS M 400-4, four laser metal industrial 3D printer, bringing its total stable of DMLS machines to 11 once it takes delivery.

"Our laser focus, attention to detail and exceptional quality has afforded us the opportunity to be the go-to leader for critical aerospace applications in production. The additional capacity from AMCM and EOS continues to support our strategic growth and strengthens our customer engagement model," said Ivan Madera, Morf3D's CEO. "It's not about the number of machines, it's about consistency and an unwavering commitment to excellence that has fueled our growth."

"AMCM is pleased to support Morf3D in their clear and targeted market approach. Our technology is an extended version of the already successful and market leading EOS M400-4. The AMCM M 4K-4 extends the print volume to 1-meter while providing the same stability and control of the EOS M400- 4," said Martin Bullemer, managing director of AMCM. "Together with Morf3D we'll be able to demonstrate the stability of our technology and support their growth in the aerospace, defense, & space market."

About Morf3DMorf3D Inc., is a privately held corporation headquartered in El Segundo, California. The company specializes in additive engineering and manufacturing with metals and provides advisory services in additive manufacturing strategy and technology adoption road-mapping. Morf3D's mission is enabling client proficiency in fully exploiting the benefits of additive engineering and manufacturing and delivering innovative solutions that solve complex design and manufacturing challenges.

About AMCM AMCM (Additive Manufacturing Customized Machines) offers customized AM solutions and modified and enhanced EOS systems tailored to customer requirements - from new lasers to adapted heating concepts and modified build volumes. AMCM also builds completely new systems designed specifically to meet customer requirements.

As sister companies, EOS and AMCM are both part of the EOS GROUP.

