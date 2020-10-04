Moreland Properties, The Most Established Boutique Brokerage In Greater Austin, Refreshes Its Brand

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moreland Properties, the most established residential real estate brokerage in Greater Austin and Lake Travis, launches more than just a new look. As recent events have made us all adapt to a new normal, the locally owned, real estate leader has been planning for the future. The brand refresh honors the brokerage's legacy while reaffirming its values of Principle, Quality, People, and Happiness. With those standards front of mind, Moreland Properties is moving optimistically forward.

In 1986, after 8 years negotiating residential deals in Austin and Houston, as well as ranchland in Coryell County, Emily Moreland and her family moved back to Austin where she decided to get her Broker's license and head out on her own. When glass ceilings were barely cracked, much less broken, Moreland gathered a few like-minded realtors, hired an accountant, and started Moreland Properties in Austin, Texas. For almost 35 years, weathering several market shifts and continually surpassing its previous year's production, the firm has remained focused on not necessarily being the biggest, but being the best. Still, Moreland Properties welcomes exceptional talent and has grown to over 80 agents and 20 staff members in 3 offices that serve Greater Austin, Lake Travis, and Central Texas. In an era of transactional service in which competitors come and go, Moreland Properties maintains its commitment to personal relationships and the Texas communities it has helped to develop.

"We have a growth-mindset, without question," said Emily Moreland, Broker/Owner of Moreland Properties. "However, our model focuses on growing the businesses of each of our agents, not the size of our roster. Oh, sure, I've been asked to expand to San Antonio and Houston, but how would I be able to go to our sales meetings every week, know our agents' kids' names, or be right there if they have a question?"

It is hard to argue with that model when you consider the brokerage's success. The per agent average production is $11M, sales have exceeded $1B for the last 2 years, and accolades are consistently awarded to the Moreland Properties agents. Despite the brokerage's size, and in competition with bigger or national companies, Moreland Properties often has the most representation in organizations recognizing industry excellence such as The Residential Real Estate Awards, The Platinum Top 50, and Luxury League. In fact, last year, 10 agents of the Elite 25 Austin, the most of any local or national brokerage, hailed from Moreland. And among past awards like "best places to work," just last year, The Austin Business Journal named Moreland Properties one of the Top 10 Women Led Companies in Austin.

Emily Moreland shares that leadership with Sarah Railey, who has been at the firm alongside Emily for 18 years in many roles and was promoted to COO in 2017. Together, they lead a staff that focuses on highly customized, in-person agent attention, a client-care mentality, and an ongoing commitment to local non-profits that make Austin the wonderful city that it is.

"Our mix of skilled agents and how they work together is 100% responsible for our success. They create a unique environment that's conducive to growing one another's market knowledge and level of client service. They know each other and improve one another," said Railey. "They are their client's lifetime real estate advisors, and they deserve the best from their brokerage. That's why our cohesive leadership and staff continue to enhance the Moreland experience and that forward-thinking is represented in our new branding."

Last year, Railey hired Julie Sutton as the Director of Marketing & Communications, who spent the last 10 years in commercial real estate, launching the brands of two Austin destinations, The 2 ND Street District and Domain Northside, respectively. With a tenured Marketing Department, Production Design Managers, Cecelia Senter and Kim Do; Technical Marketing Manager, Liz Tanner; and Social Media and Content Manager, Aaron Hulbert, Sutton sought to maintain the brand's strategy, story, and philosophy while updating its look and improving its reach. Envision Creative was brought on for the logo conceptualization and creation and JAS Design developed much of the brand's marketing collateral.

"Moreland has a reputation of strength and integrity," said Sutton. "We value that brand equity and wanted to pay tribute to it by keeping the Moreland green. The new branding needed to not only reflect the stature the firm has earned in the industry, but also its evolution."

The logotype of the brokerage's name transformed from all lowercase to all capitals, signifying the brand's tradition and steadfastness. Retaining its original shade of "Moreland Green" in the center of a modern, bold, figurative M, the company honored its legacy. By adding the 2 additional shades of green, "Heritage" and "Onward", the new icon represents the past, present, and future, brightening as the mark progresses. Additionally, the abstract M is not comprised of one line, but rather 3 columns, symbolic of the valued, tight-knit, collaborative group of individuals that make Moreland Properties the success that it is.

Sarah Railey added, "Our new collateral indicates the level of service and attention you can expect as a client with a listing or purchase at every price point. From first-time home buyers to seasoned investors, the marketing for our clients' properties is of the highest quality, design, and materials. It speaks luxury. The complete look is simple, striking, and absolutely reflects where we came from, who we are, and where we're going, together."

"I think what struck me most is when our marketing team explained the columns of the M signifying the brokerage's agents as pillars of the community," offered Emily Moreland. "That's what means most to me. Yes, our agents are the best in the business. Yes, they are passionate about what they do. And, yes, they are truly wonderful people that work with integrity and give back to the community that has provided for us for so long."

Today, the Moreland Properties agents, staff, and leadership are managing directors, sit on the boards, or contribute to several causes including but not limited to, Ballet Austin, The American Red Cross, Foundation Communities, Community First, Austin Parks Foundation, Preservation Austin, Helping Hand Home, MD Anderson Cancer Research, The Refuge, Austin and National Humane Societies, Austin Pets Alive, and Amplify Austin.

To see more of Moreland's updated look: moreland.com/brandrefresh

About Moreland Properties

As a local legacy since 1986, our knowledge, global connections, and reputation for professional, discreet representation has established us as Greater Austin's leading boutique brokerage. Each Moreland agent works as a careered real estate advisor, devoting themselves full-time to gaining market knowledge and delivering results. Our firm is backed by a global network in more than 65 countries, responsible for more real estate transactions than any other network. Moreland Properties is Austin's only Christie's International Real Estate affiliate, selected through a careful screening process that includes meeting stringent professional standards and demonstrating proven records of success in handling distinctive properties, and was chosen as a "by-invitation-only" member of Luxury Portfolio International®, the exclusive luxury network within Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE). With staffed offices ready to assist in every aspect of the process, from marketing to data-driven pricing to navigating a successful sale, Moreland Properties is dedicated to ensuring a smooth real estate transaction. Browse all Central Texas listings at Moreland.com.

