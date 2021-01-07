More Verizon Customers In More Places Get Access To 5G On Their Phone And In Their Home

More customers in more places will ring in the new year with access to Verizon 5G on their phone and in their home

Verizon 5G Home Internet to expand to parts of six new markets: Arlington, TX; Miami, FL; Anaheim, CA; Phoenix, AZ; San Francisco, CA and St. Louis, MO.

Customers will now have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service in Colorado Springs, CO; Columbia, SC and Knoxville, TN.

Verizon's Nationwide 5G service, built with the most advanced technology available in the industry, is available for 230 million people in 2,700 US cities

5G Home and wireless customers can get up to 12 months of the brand new discovery+ streaming service.

Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg to deliver the kickoff keynote for CES 2021 on Monday January 11.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced more 5G for all. Customers who received access to Verizon's Nationwide 5G service last year, built with the most advanced technology available in the industry, will now have access to Verizon's expanded coverage of 5G Ultra Wideband, the world's fastest 5G* and 5G Home Internet. Beginning January 14, customers in parts of Arlington, TX; Miami, FL; Anaheim, CA; San Francisco, CA and St. Louis, MO can sign up for Verizon's blazing fast 5G Home Internet . Beginning January 28th, customers in Phoenix, AZ will have access to the super fast home internet service. Also later this month customers in parts of Colorado Springs, CO; Columbia, SC and Knoxville, TN will have access to the unprecedented performance of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service.

"We ended 2020 with 2,700 cities with Nationwide 5G service serving 230 million people, 61 cities with Ultra Wideband service, and 12 cities with access to our 5G Home service; and we're not slowing down," said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon. "We're rolling out new services to more customers continuing the digital transformation Verizon has been driving."

5G Home Internet

These days, fast, reliable home Internet changes everything. 5G Home Internet is ideal for people working remotely and connecting on video conference platforms, like BlueJeans, schooling at home or streaming their favorite tv show or movie. It's super fast, with max download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, depending on location, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps.***

For smart home lovers, there are plenty of cool toys people can use with 5G Home Internet. In fact, new customers get a free Amazon Smart Home Bundle, which includes an Echo Show 5, Ring Stick Up Cam, Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug. Customers can visit verizon.com/5g/home/ to find out if 5G Home Internet is in your area.

5G Ultra Wideband

Customers in Colorado Springs, CO; Columbia, SC and Knoxville, TN will soon experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, up to 4 Gbps in some places, allowing them to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds, collaborate with colleagues remotely in near real time, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly. Enterprise customers in these markets will soon have access to the technology that can dramatically accelerate their digital transformation, revolutionizing how they interact with their customers, track inventory, manage operations and engage with their workforce. Enterprise customers looking to take advantage of Verizon 5G today can trade in their entire fleet of smartphones , from Verizon or any carrier, and upgrade to any model in the iPhone 12 lineup for zero upfront cost, with zero to low cost per month.

5G Mobility customers will be able to take advantage of the 5G Ultra Wideband speeds using one of 28 5G Ultra Wideband capable devices while in a 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area. Customers also have access to Verizon's 5G Nationwide service for no additional cost with Unlimited Plans. ** Specific 5G coverage can be found here https://www.verizon.com/coverage-map/.

More content from the brands you love, on Verizon

There's great news for content bingers: discovery+ is here . New 5G Home customers will get up to 12 months of discovery+ on us. The new streaming service has 55,000 episodes of real-life entertainment and premium video.

"We create the networks that move the world forward, and our 5G network brings incredible capabilities that will drive us all as we move into the new year," said Ronan Dunne, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. "We're committed to providing our customers with access to the newest technologies and experiences that will shape our future."

CES

Next week, on January 11, Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg will deliver the kickoff keynote for CES 2021. Tune in at 6:30 pm ET. Registered attendees can view on the CES digital venue, and unregistered guests can view a real-time simulcast stream via the CES 2021 Twitter Live Event Hub.

On Wednesday, January 13th at 1:00 PM ET, Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business will appear on CNET's 5G panel to discuss the impact of the pandemic on technology. Registered attendees can view on the CES digital venue; unregistered guests can view on CNET.com

And on January 14th, Verizon Consumer Group CEO Ronan Dunne will host a roundtable discussion on what 5G really means - the real use cases and the real impact on how we live, work, educate and entertain. The event begins at 11am ET on Yahoo.com.

* Global claim from May 2020, based on Opensignal independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 31 - April 30, 2020 © 2020 Opensignal Limited

** Nationwide 5G service available for no added cost on Verizon's Unlimited plans. Unlimited plan details can be found at www.Verizon.com/plans

*** Sacramento max download speeds up to 940 Mbps. Typical upload speeds around 50 Mbps. Depending on location, uploads over 5G Ultra Wideband or 4G LTE. 4G LTE backup.

**** For new Verizon 5G Home Internet customers only. Get 12 mos of discovery+ (ad-free) on us from time of enrollment (must enroll with Verizon by 3.17.21). After 12-month promo period ends, your discovery+ (ad-free) subscription will auto-renew at $6.99+ tax/month unless you cancel with Verizon. Cancel any time . One offer per eligible Verizon account. discovery+ service is subject to the discovery+ (ad-free) Visitor Agreement. © 2020 Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

